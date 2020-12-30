Left Menu
Suspension of scheduled international passenger flights extended till Jan 31

Under an air bubble pact between two countries, special international flights can be operated by their airlines between their territories.The DGCA circular also said that the suspension does not affect the operation of international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by it..

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-12-2020 15:30 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 15:30 IST
The coronavirus-induced suspension of scheduled international passenger flights has been extended till January 31, aviation regulator DGCA said on Wednesday. ''However, international scheduled flights may be allowed on selected routes by the competent authority on a case-to-case basis,'' the Directorate General of Civil Aviation added.

Scheduled international passenger services have been suspended in India since March 23 due to the coronavirus pandemic. But special international flights have been operating under the Vande Bharat Mission since May and under bilateral ''air bubble'' arrangements with selected countries since July. India has formed air bubble pacts with 24 countries including the US, the UK, the UAE, Kenya, Bhutan and France. Under an air bubble pact between two countries, special international flights can be operated by their airlines between their territories.

The DGCA circular also said that the suspension does not affect the operation of international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by it..

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

