Left Menu
Development News Edition

EMERGING MARKETS-Turkish lira gains for sixth day, EM stocks at 13-year high

MSCI's index of emerging market currencies regained its April 2018 high, benefiting from broader weakness in the U.S. dollar after Trump signed a coronavirus aid bill on Sunday. Russia's rouble steadied as a surge in prices of oil, the country's top export, on vaccine optimism offset worries over possible new sanctions and surging domestic coronavirus infections.

Reuters | Updated: 30-12-2020 15:53 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 15:53 IST
EMERGING MARKETS-Turkish lira gains for sixth day, EM stocks at 13-year high

The Turkish lira rose for a sixth straight session on Wednesday after the extension of a free-trade deal with Britain, while other emerging market currencies extended gains against the dollar on optimism over additional U.S. fiscal aid. The lira jumped 0.4% to a fresh four-month high as the trade deal with the United Kingdom, signed days before Brexit, would keep up the existing flow of goods.

Turkey also extended a ban on lay-offs for two months from Jan. 17 to limit the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on employment and the economy in general. Traders also shrugged off fresh developments that could lead to delays in U.S. stimulus cheques and maintained bets that additional financial aid was still likely.

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday put off a vote on increasing COVID-19 relief checks from $600 to $2,000 and urged senators to override President Donald Trump's veto of a defence bill. MSCI's index of emerging market stocks surged 1.3% to 13-year highs as record stimulus measures and optimism about COVID-19 vaccines drove investors towards riskier assets.

"The market is of the view that U.S. households will receive additional support a few months down the line even if the government decides to pull back higher stimulus checks,” said Piotr Matys, FX strategist at Rabobank. MSCI's index of emerging market currencies regained its April 2018 high, benefiting from broader weakness in the U.S. dollar after Trump signed a coronavirus aid bill on Sunday.

Russia's rouble steadied as a surge in prices of oil, the country's top export, on vaccine optimism offset worries over possible new sanctions and surging domestic coronavirus infections. Most central European currencies were little changed, while Poland's zloty firmed even as its central bank chief hinted towards further rate cuts during the first quarter of next year.

Widespread expectations were that key interest rates would remain unchanged in 2021 since the central bank cut the cost of borrowing three times by a cumulative 140 basis points during the first wave of the pandemic. The zloty weakened more than 1% late Tuesday, causing speculation of a further intervention.

For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance in 2020, see http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance in 2020, see https://tmsnrt.rs/2OusNdX For TOP NEWS across emerging markets

For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see For TURKISH market report, see

For RUSSIAN market report, see

TRENDING

Germany says it needs third COVID vaccine to make inoculation universal

Elizabeth Peratrovich: Google dedicates doodle to American civil rights activist

One Piece Chapter 1000 set to be out on Jan 3, flashback of Portgas D. Ace, Yamato

Over 2.1 million in US receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Govt-farmers meeting: Ministers join union leaders to share langar food

Three union ministers joined farm leaders on Wednesday to share langar food arranged by protesting farmers during their sixth round of talks to resolve the deadlock over new farm laws. The langar community kitchen food arrived in a van at t...

MP: Remains of boy found in forest; tiger attack suspected

The half-eaten body of a 12-year-old boy, suspected to have been killed by a tiger, has been found near a village in Seoni district of Madhya Pradesh, an official said on Wednesday. Pug marks of a tiger were found near the body on Tuesday, ...

Incredible Gifts launches one of the most unique and customized watch collection for its customers

Incredible Gifts brings the most personalised collection of watches The collection is available at a discount of 30 on the Incredible Gifts website Incredible Gifts offers free gift wrapping and delivery to over 3000 cities across India ...

At least five killed in Yemen's Aden airport attack, security source says

At least five people were killed and dozens more were wounded in an attack on Aden airport, shortly after a plane carrying Yemens newly-formed government arrived from Saudi Arabia on Wednesday, a local security source told Reuters....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020