Left Menu
Development News Edition

EID Parry sells stake in Coromandel to bring down debt

Chennai-headquartered sugar and nutraceuticals company East India Distilleries Parry EID Parry India on Wednesday said it has further trimmed its stake in Coromandel International Coromandel by selling 58.50 lakh equity shares in the open market.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-12-2020 16:25 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 16:16 IST
EID Parry sells stake in Coromandel to bring down debt

Chennai-headquartered sugar and nutraceuticals company East India Distilleries Parry (EID Parry India) on Wednesday said it has further trimmed its stake in Coromandel International (Coromandel) by selling 58.50 lakh equity shares in the open market. The sugar and nutraceuticals company informed the exchanges that it has sold 58.50 lakh equity shares held in Coromandel in the open market at an average price of Rs 803.18 per share.

Post the sale, the EID Parry (India) holds 1,654 lakh shares of Re 1 each representing 56.42 per cent of the paid-up capital of Coromandel, which is in the fertilisers, pesticides and specialty nutrients business. The proceeds of the sale will be used to bring down the debt of the company including its wholly-owned subsidiary, Parry Sugars Refinery India and for general corporate purposes, it added.

Shares of EID Parry India closed at Rs 351.90, up 5.47 per cent, on BSE while shares of Coromandel ended at Rs 802.70, down 5.74 per cent..

TRENDING

Germany says it needs third COVID vaccine to make inoculation universal

Elizabeth Peratrovich: Google dedicates doodle to American civil rights activist

One Piece Chapter 1000 set to be out on Jan 3, flashback of Portgas D. Ace, Yamato

Over 2.1 million in US receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Yes Bank elevates Banodkar as CFO, Adlakha as HR head

Yes Bank, which was rescued by the Reserve Bank in March after a huge run-on, on Wednesday promoted two key senior management personnel as the chief financial officer and head of human resources. The bank, now majority-owned by State Bank o...

Govt-farmers meeting: Ministers join union leaders to share langar food

Three union ministers joined farm leaders on Wednesday to share langar food arranged by protesting farmers during their sixth round of talks to resolve the deadlock over new farm laws. The langar community kitchen food arrived in a van at t...

MP: Remains of boy found in forest; tiger attack suspected

The half-eaten body of a 12-year-old boy, suspected to have been killed by a tiger, has been found near a village in Seoni district of Madhya Pradesh, an official said on Wednesday. Pug marks of a tiger were found near the body on Tuesday, ...

Incredible Gifts launches one of the most unique and customized watch collection for its customers

Incredible Gifts brings the most personalised collection of watches The collection is available at a discount of 30 on the Incredible Gifts website Incredible Gifts offers free gift wrapping and delivery to over 3000 cities across India ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020