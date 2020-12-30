Left Menu
Development News Edition

Swiss gov't sticks to current COVID-19 restrictions

The Swiss government on Wednesday decided against imposing further restrictions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus amid faster-spreading variants which recently entered the country. "The Federal Council has conducted a detailed analysis of the current epidemiological situation. "However, the Federal Council has come to the conclusion that the measures taken on Dec. 18...are appropriate and do not need to be tightened."

Reuters | Zurich | Updated: 30-12-2020 16:52 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 16:52 IST
Swiss gov't sticks to current COVID-19 restrictions

The Swiss government on Wednesday decided against imposing further restrictions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus amid faster-spreading variants which recently entered the country.

"The Federal Council has conducted a detailed analysis of the current epidemiological situation. This remains worrying due to the high level of infection and the appearance of two new virus variants in Switzerland," the government said in a statement. "However, the Federal Council has come to the conclusion that the measures taken on Dec. 18...are appropriate and do not need to be tightened."

Also Read: Swiss cenbank to press ahead with FX interventions despite U.S. manipulation tag

TRENDING

Germany says it needs third COVID vaccine to make inoculation universal

Elizabeth Peratrovich: Google dedicates doodle to American civil rights activist

One Piece Chapter 1000 set to be out on Jan 3, flashback of Portgas D. Ace, Yamato

Over 2.1 million in US receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Blast at Yemen's Aden airport as new Cabinet members land

A large explosion struck the airport in the southern Yemeni city of Aden as a plane carrying the newly formed Cabinet landed there, security officials said. The source of the blast was not immediately clear. There were no reports of casualt...

Cabinet approves MoU India-Bhutan cooperation in peaceful users of outer space

The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi today approved Memorandum of Understanding MoU between the Government of the Republic of India and the Royal Government of Bhutan on Cooperation in the peaceful users of outer s...

Yes Bank elevates Banodkar as CFO, Adlakha as HR head

Yes Bank, which was rescued by the Reserve Bank in March after a huge run-on, on Wednesday promoted two key senior management personnel as the chief financial officer and head of human resources. The bank, now majority-owned by State Bank o...

Govt-farmers meeting: Ministers join union leaders to share langar food

Three union ministers joined farm leaders on Wednesday to share langar food arranged by protesting farmers during their sixth round of talks to resolve the deadlock over new farm laws. The langar community kitchen food arrived in a van at t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020