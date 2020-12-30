Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bullion vault services start at GIFT City

After witnessing significant participation from banking and financial services players, GIFT City will also become a key platform for the bullion trading ecosystem, Tapan Ray, MD and Group CEO, GIFT City said.With the announcement of regulations on international bullion exchange at GIFT City, we expect many big players in this segment to set up their base at GIFT City and take advantage of its world class infrastructure, he added..

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-12-2020 17:05 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 17:05 IST
Bullion vault services start at GIFT City

Bullion vaulting services have commenced at GIFT City with Sequel Logistics launching precious commodities vault for storage of gold and silver in the country's only International Financial Services Centre (IFSC). GIFT City in a statement on Wednesday said Sequel Logistics has begun precious commodities vault services at Gujarat International Finance Tec City (GIFT City) in Gandhinagar.

Sequel's Free Trade & Warehousing Zones (FTWZ) vault for precious commodities at GIFT City will help in providing a seamless, comprehensive and efficient storage and logistics solution to all the market participants, both in India and overseas, Sequel Logistics Chairman and Managing Director Sharad Jobanputra said. The foreign suppliers, Indian importers, banks, trading platforms like BSE, NSE, MCX, jewellery manufacturers and retailers can now access this vault facility at Gift City for importation, customs clearance, long-term storage and quick delivery of bullion across India, he added.

According to Jobanputra, the key benefits for Indian and international bullion market players to consider GIFT City for import and long-term storage for precious commodities are geographical proximity of GIFT City to important manufacturing hubs; better management of the inventory; deferred customs duty payment; long-term storage insulated from duty fluctuations; duty exemption on re-export and lower transaction cost. ''After witnessing significant participation from banking and financial services players, GIFT City will also become a key platform for the bullion trading ecosystem,'' Tapan Ray, MD and Group CEO, GIFT City said.

''With the announcement of regulations on international bullion exchange at GIFT City, we expect many big players in this segment to set up their base at GIFT City and take advantage of its world class infrastructure,'' he added..

TRENDING

Germany says it needs third COVID vaccine to make inoculation universal

Elizabeth Peratrovich: Google dedicates doodle to American civil rights activist

One Piece Chapter 1000 set to be out on Jan 3, flashback of Portgas D. Ace, Yamato

Over 2.1 million in US receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Blast at Yemen's Aden airport as new Cabinet members land

A large explosion struck the airport in the southern Yemeni city of Aden as a plane carrying the newly formed Cabinet landed there, security officials said. The source of the blast was not immediately clear. There were no reports of casualt...

Cabinet approves MoU India-Bhutan cooperation in peaceful users of outer space

The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi today approved Memorandum of Understanding MoU between the Government of the Republic of India and the Royal Government of Bhutan on Cooperation in the peaceful users of outer s...

Yes Bank elevates Banodkar as CFO, Adlakha as HR head

Yes Bank, which was rescued by the Reserve Bank in March after a huge run-on, on Wednesday promoted two key senior management personnel as the chief financial officer and head of human resources. The bank, now majority-owned by State Bank o...

Govt-farmers meeting: Ministers join union leaders to share langar food

Three union ministers joined farm leaders on Wednesday to share langar food arranged by protesting farmers during their sixth round of talks to resolve the deadlock over new farm laws. The langar community kitchen food arrived in a van at t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020