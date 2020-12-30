Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK parliament approves Brexit trade deal as both sides look to future

British lawmakers approved Prime Minister Boris Johnson's post-Brexit trade deal with the European Union on Wednesday, as both sides looked to begin a new chapter of relations just days before their divorce becomes a reality.

Reuters | London | Updated: 30-12-2020 20:54 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 20:44 IST
UK parliament approves Brexit trade deal as both sides look to future
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

British lawmakers approved Prime Minister Boris Johnson's post-Brexit trade deal with the European Union on Wednesday, as both sides looked to begin a new chapter of relations just days before their divorce becomes a reality. Britain and the European Union were signing the deal on Wednesday and the British parliament will finalise its implementation, ending over four years of negotiation and safeguarding nearly a $1 trillion of annual trade.

Both sides said it was a chance to begin a new chapter in a relationship forged as Europe rebuilt after World War Two, but which has often seen Britain as a reluctant participant in ever-tighter political and economic integration. Johnson, in a specially convened sitting of parliament, said he hoped to work "hand in glove" with the EU when its interests aligned, using Britain's new-found sovereignty to reshape the British economy.

"Brexit is not an end but a beginning," Johnson said. "The responsibility now rests with all of us to make the best use of the powers that we regain, the tools that we've taken back into our hands." Parliament's lower house voted 521 to 73 in favour of the deal. The upper house of parliament now debates the bill and it should become law around midnight.

The deal has been criticised on several fronts since it was agreed on Dec. 24. The opposition Labour Party say it is too thin and doesn't protect trade in services, fishermen rage that Johnson has sold out their interests, and Northern Ireland's status remains subject to much uncertainty. Nevertheless, Johnson has won the support of his party's hardline Brexiteers - delivering a break with the EU far more radical than many imagined when Britain shocked the world in 2016 by voting to leave.

Long-time eurosceptic lawmaker Bill Cash said Johnson had saved Britain's democracy from four decades of "subjugation" to Brussels: "Like Alexander the Great, Boris has cut the Gordian knot." Johnson said he hoped to end the "old, tired, vexed question of Britain's political relations with Europe" and instead become "the best friend and ally the EU could have".

NEW CHAPTER Earlier, against a backdrop of EU flags, top EU officials signed the treaties struck on Dec. 24 to preserve Britain's tariff- and quota-free access to the bloc's 450 million consumers.

"It is of the utmost importance for the European Union and the United Kingdom to look forward, in view of opening a new chapter in their relations," the EU said in a statement. A British Royal Air Force plane was scheduled to bring the documents, which bear the EU's golden stars on a blue leather folder, to Johnson, who was due to sign it at around 1500 GMT. The aircraft then takes a signed copy back to Brussels.

Britain formally left the EU nearly a year ago and the new partnership agreement will regulate ties from Jan. 1 on everything from trade to transport, energy links and fishing. After both sides have signed, the deal will be in place until the end of February, pending final approval by the European Parliament to make it permanent.

TRENDING

Germany says it needs third COVID vaccine to make inoculation universal

Elizabeth Peratrovich: Google dedicates doodle to American civil rights activist

One Piece Chapter 1000 set to be out on Jan 3, flashback of Portgas D. Ace, Yamato

Over 2.1 million in US receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Nigeria: Village head in Etinan Local dethroned over 'fraud'

In Nigeria, Emem Okon Akpan, Ikot Obio Inyangs village head has been dethroned over criminal activities and alleged fraud, according to a report by Today Ng.The village head in Etinan Local Government was reportedly accused of sabotaging th...

BJP, Congress claim big victory in the Panchayat polls

Both the ruling BJP and opposition Congress in Karnataka on Wednesday claimed major victories for candidates backed by them in the recent elections to over 5,700 village panchayats even as counting of votes polled in the grass-root level ex...

Singer Jazzy B at Singhu border to celebrate New Year with protesting farmers

By Sahil Pandey Punjabi Singer Jazzy B on Wednesday reached Singhu border here to express solidarity with the farmers, who are protesting for over a month against the new agriculture laws, and to celebrate New Year with them.I am going to c...

3 terrorists killed in encounter near J-K's Srinagar

Three terrorists were killed in an encounter in Hokersar area near Srinagar on Wednesday, police said. An operation was launched by security forces on December 29 near Hokersar where the terrorists hurled a grenade on the searching party an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020