Umesh Sinha appointed Dy Election Commissioner

Umesh Sinha has been appointed as the deputy election commissioner in the Election Commission of India, according to a Personnel Ministry order issued on Wednesday. Sinha is a part of a committee set up by the Election Commission to look into the issue of revising the election expenditure of candidates during campaigning.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-12-2020 22:19 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 22:19 IST
Umesh Sinha has been appointed as the deputy election commissioner in the Election Commission of India, according to a Personnel Ministry order issued on Wednesday. Sinha, a 1986-batch IAS officer (retired) of the Uttar Pradesh cadre, is at present the secretary general in the commission

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved extension inthe term of reemployment of Sinha as deputy election commissioner on contract basis for a period of six months beyond December 31, 2020, that is up to June 30, 2021, it said. Sinha is a part of a committee set up by the Election Commission to look into the issue of revising the election expenditure of candidates during campaigning.

