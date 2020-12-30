Left Menu
Development News Edition

European stocks end lower as risk rally winds down

"There are some things happening out there that suggests that risk appetite is strong," said Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell. "If you're looking through to 2021, we're hoping that the vaccines will begin to counteract the effect of the pandemic, and hopefully economic activity will begin to normalise." Travel and leisure stocks, one of the worst performing sectors this year, added 0.2%, as they stand to be among the top beneficiaries of a coronavirus vaccine. German shares ended a shortened session about 0.3% lower, in their last trading day this year.

Reuters | Updated: 30-12-2020 22:32 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 22:32 IST
European stocks end lower as risk rally winds down

European stocks ended a five-day winning streak on Wednesday as investors locked in recent gains, although positive vaccine and Brexit trends pointed to a stronger 2021 for regional markets. The pan-European STOXX 600 edged 0.3% lower, still staying close to a 10-month high. The index is set to shed more than 3% this year, owing to disruptions caused by a second wave of coronavirus infections towards the end of the year.

But the signing of a Brexit deal, coupled with the rollout of a vaccine programme has made investors optimistic about a recovery in 2021. "There are some things happening out there that suggests that risk appetite is strong," said Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell.

"If you're looking through to 2021, we're hoping that the vaccines will begin to counteract the effect of the pandemic, and hopefully economic activity will begin to normalise." Travel and leisure stocks, one of the worst performing sectors this year, added 0.2%, as they stand to be among the top beneficiaries of a coronavirus vaccine.

German shares ended a shortened session about 0.3% lower, in their last trading day this year. But they added more than 3% in 2020, thanks to flows into heavyweight technology stocks. Spanish lender Unicaja rose 2.1%, while Liberbank was down 4.1%, after they announced an all-in share deal that would create the country's fifth-biggest bank.

The deal marks an acceleration of the sector's consolidation after the approval of a merger between state-owned Bankia and Caixabank earlier this month. The wider banking index fell 0.3% and is among the worst performing sectors this year alongside energy, as mounting bad loans due to the impact of the pandemic and record low interest rates hammered the appeal for the sector.

UK stocks ended lower despite the local approval of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine. Resource stocks were the biggest weight on the benchmark blue-chip index, due to weakness in metal prices. Rio Tinto and Anglo American were among the biggest drags on the FTSE 100.

Meanwhile, Wall Street indexes hit all-time highs this week on hopes that U.S. lawmakers will approve a large fiscal stimulus package despite delays.

TRENDING

Elizabeth Peratrovich: Google dedicates doodle to American civil rights activist

Germany says it needs third COVID vaccine to make inoculation universal

One Piece Chapter 1000 set to be out on Jan 3, flashback of Portgas D. Ace, Yamato

Over 2.1 million in US receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Brazil eyes emergency use for AstraZeneca vaccine after UK approval

Brazil will soon weigh emergency-use approval for AstraZenecas COVID-19 vaccine after Britain gave the green light on Wednesday, as Latin Americas largest country rushes to catch up with immunization programs underway around the hard-hit re...

BJP cancels induction of Shaheen Bagh shooter Kapil Gurjar

BJP on Wednesday canceled the membership of Kapil Gurjar, who on February 1 had opened fire near the Shaheen Bagh protest site.A press note from the BJP on Wednesday in Hindi read, Today in the metropolitan office, some youths who were from...

Syrian state media says 28 killed in a bus ambush in Deir al-Zor

Twenty eight people were killed in a terrorist attack on a bus along a main highway in Syrias Deir Zor province that borders Iraq, Syrian state media said on Wednesday.There were no more details of the incident in an area where mostly Syria...

US bans second Malaysian palm oil giant over forced labour

The US said it will ban all shipments of palm oil from one of the worlds biggest producers after finding indicators of forced labour and other abuses on plantations that feed into the supply chains of some of Americas most famous food and c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020