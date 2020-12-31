MG Motor and Tata Power launch first 60 kW Superfast public EV charging station in Coimbatore

Left Menu
PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 31-12-2020 14:13 IST | Created: 31-12-2020 14:13 IST
MG Motor and Tata Power on Thursday installed a 60 kW Super fast public EV charging station here, the first in the city and also Tamil Nadu. The latest public EV charging station is available to all vehicles compatible with CCS (Combined Charging System) fast-charging standard and is in line with MGs commitment to provide a 5-way charging ecosystem to its customers.

The initiative is part of MGs recent partnership with Tata Power for the deployment of 50 kW and 60 kW DC Superfast Charging Stations across India. MG ZS EV Indias First Pure Electric Internet SUV- can be charged up to 80 per cent in 50 minutes at the facility, a company release said..

Other charging options with the ZS EV include free- of-cost AC fast-charger (installed at customers home/office), extended charging network, a plug-and-charge cable onboard, and charge-on-the-go with RSA (Roadside Assistance). ''Coimbatore is a key industrial hub of India, as our nation moves towards its green and sustainable future, it calls Indias business leaders and industry veterans to actively participate and drive the much-needed change.'' ''We are delighted to launch City's first super fast public charging station at our dealership that will facilitate the same,'' MG Motor India Chief Commercial Officer, Gaurav Gupta said at the inauguration.

''We are proud and happy to present Coimbatore with its first 60 kW EV Charging Station in association with MG Motor India.Our endeavor is to build a decent ecosystem for our potential EV customers in the future.'' ''As India moves towards the adoption of sustainable practices, we will continue to provide customers with the best sustainable energy solutions and look forward to quickly adding more cities to this exciting transformation,'' Tata Power New Business Services Chief Rajesh Naik said. Tata Power has established an elaborate EV charging ecosystem with 270+ charging points across 26 different cities under the EZ Charge brand along with a digital platform to facilitate an easy & smooth customer experience.

The MG-Tata Power partnership will involve core values and operating models that are in line with their existing customer-centric approach, the release said. MG ZS EV is available in the city at Rs 20.88 lakh (ex-showroom).PTI NVM BN WELCOME BN WELCOME

