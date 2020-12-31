Two killed as ambulance hits bike

Two men were killed when their motorcycle was hit by an ambulance on the Shishganj-Chaneta road in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly district, police said on Thursday. The deceased were identified as Ram Prakash (30) and his relative Indrapal (20), they said.

Ram Prakash died on the spot in the accident that occurred on Wednesday evening near Bhitauli Nagla village, Circle Officer (CO) Mirganj Ramanand Rai said. After getting information about the incident, police reached the spot and took Indrapal to hospital, where he was declared dead, the CO said.

The official said efforts are on to trace the ambulance driver who fled the scene after the accident. The bodies were sent for post-mortem, police said.