Left Menu
Development News Edition

Two killed as ambulance hits bike

Two men were killed when their motorcycle was hit by an ambulance on the Shishganj-Chaneta road in Uttar Pradeshs Bareilly district, police said on Thursday. The bodies were sent for post-mortem, police said.

PTI | Bareilly | Updated: 31-12-2020 14:56 IST | Created: 31-12-2020 14:30 IST
Two killed as ambulance hits bike
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Two men were killed when their motorcycle was hit by an ambulance on the Shishganj-Chaneta road in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly district, police said on Thursday. The deceased were identified as Ram Prakash (30) and his relative Indrapal (20), they said.

Ram Prakash died on the spot in the accident that occurred on Wednesday evening near Bhitauli Nagla village, Circle Officer (CO) Mirganj Ramanand Rai said. After getting information about the incident, police reached the spot and took Indrapal to hospital, where he was declared dead, the CO said.

The official said efforts are on to trace the ambulance driver who fled the scene after the accident. The bodies were sent for post-mortem, police said.

TRENDING

Elizabeth Peratrovich: Google dedicates doodle to American civil rights activist

Over 12.4 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines distributed, 2.5 mln administered: U.S. CDC

Czechs approve squeezing extra dose from Pfizer vaccine vials

Germany sees rapid EU approval of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

From record foodgrain production to farmer protests, eventful year for growing agri sector

Indian agriculture sector achieved record foodgrain production and registered positive growth despite the coronavirus pandemic but the massive farmers protest at the borders of the national capital against the new farm laws overshadowed its...

Mob sets Agra police chowki afire after youth dies in road crash

A clash broke out in Agra between cops and scores of people who were angry over the death of a man in a road crash and set a police chowki and some vehicles on fire on Thursday, officials said. A youth was hospitalised when he got severely ...

Probably we will have a very happy New Year: DCGI on COVID-19 vaccine

India is likely to have a COVID-19 vaccine in the New Year, Drug Controller General of India V G Somani hinted on Thursday. Speaking at a webinar, Somani said the most important thing is that the industry and research organisations have sto...

South Africa to get firm date on delivery of vaccine by early January, experts say

South Africa will have a firm date on when it will get COVID-19 vaccine in the first few days of January, a senior health ministry official told a television news channel on Thursday.South Africa is one of around 200 countries who have join...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020