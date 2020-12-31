Left Menu
Development News Edition

South runway of Bangalore airport becomes CAT-III B compliant

These navigational aids will help in smooth operations during low visibility due to inclement weather and foggy conditions at the Bangalore airport, BIAL said in a release.With this upgrade, the south runway can facilitate aircraft landing with a runway visual range of as low as 50 metres and take-offs at 125 metres.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 31-12-2020 16:49 IST | Created: 31-12-2020 16:49 IST
South runway of Bangalore airport becomes CAT-III B compliant

The Kempegowda International Airport at Bengaluru (KIB) has become compliant for CAT-IIIB operations, which will allow the airlines to land aircraft at a runway visual range of as low as 50 metres besides take-offs at 125 metres, a release said on Thursday. The mechanism is functional at the south runway of the airport since 05.30 am on Thursday. Until now, the permissible visual range was 550 metres and 300 metres, for landing and take-off, respectively, it said.

This makes Bangalore airport the only aerodrome in South India and sixth in the country with CAT III B runway. Fog-related flight delays in Bengaluru have traditionally caused delays and diversions, inconveniencing passengers, as well as resulting in financial losses for the aviation industry, Bangalore International Airport Ltd (BIAL) said.

KIB has installed advanced Instrument Landing System (ILS), Airfield Ground Lights (AGL), meteorological equipment such as Transmissometre, Automatic Weather Observation Station (AWOS), Surface Movement Radar (SMR) and other navigational aids, it said. These navigational aids will help in smooth operations during low visibility due to inclement weather and foggy conditions at the Bangalore airport, BIAL said in a release.

With this upgrade, the south runway can facilitate aircraft landing with a runway visual range of as low as 50 metres and take-offs at 125 metres. The north runway at Bangalore airport is closed for operations since June 22 for a period of six months for upgradation and rehabilitation, which includes strengthening and resurfacing of the runway as well as installation of LED runway centre llne lights and runway edge lights.

These enhancements will offer flexibility to operate in low visibility and adverse weather conditions, BIAL said in the release. The Bangalore airport has obtained regulatory approvals to operationalise the runway with successful completion of both trial and calibration flights followed by an inspection by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), BIAL said.

According to the private airport operator, it had in 2019 signed an agreement with Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research to conduct a collaborative study on atmospheric conditions in the vicinity of the airport. This four-year study is underway to develop a numerical simulation tool capable of predicting the onset of radiation-fog over the airport region, it said.

TRENDING

Elizabeth Peratrovich: Google dedicates doodle to American civil rights activist

Over 12.4 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines distributed, 2.5 mln administered: U.S. CDC

Germany sees rapid EU approval of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine

UK to roll out Astra/Oxford COVID vaccine after world-first approval

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Azerbaijan starts gas exports to Russia-dominated European market

Azerbaijan has started commercial natural gas supplies to Europe via the Trans Adriatic Pipeline TAP, the energy ministry said on Thursday, beginning its push into the lucrative energy market dominated by Russia.The project has the backing ...

Moldova president appoints acting prime minister

Moldovas new president, Maia Sandu, on Thursday appointed Foreign Minister Aureliu Ciocoi as the acting prime minister, a presidential decree showed.A former World Bank economist, Sandu defeated the pro-Moscow incumbent Igor Dodon in last m...

Saudi-led coalition strikes at Yemen capital after attacks on Aden blamed on Houthis

Saudi-led coalition warplanes struck targets in Yemens Houthi-held capital Sanaa on Thursday in retaliation for attacks in the southern port city of Aden the previous day that took place as officials in a government backed by Riyadh arrived...

New trailer on The Little Things shows serial killer’s mastery in hoaxing police

Countdown has started for the release of The Little Things movie. The upcoming film is set to hit the HBO Max streaming service on January 29, 2021. The Warner Bros. Pictures distributed neo-noir crime psychological thriller film is written...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020