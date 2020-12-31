Left Menu
Core infra sector shrinks by 2.6 pc in Nov

The output of eight core infrastructure sectors dropped by 2.6 per cent in November largely due to decline in production of natural gas, refinery products, steel and cement, government data released on Thursday showed.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-12-2020 18:08 IST | Created: 31-12-2020 18:08 IST
The eight core industries account for over 40 pc of the country's industrial output. Image Credit: ANI

The output of eight core infrastructure sectors dropped by 2.6 per cent in November largely due to decline in production of natural gas, refinery products, steel and cement, government data released on Thursday showed. This is the ninth month of contraction in a row for the eight core industries.

In November 2019, the production of eight core sectors had recorded a growth of 0.7 per cent, data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry showed. This year in November, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, steel and cement recorded negative growth.

But coal production increased by 2.9 per cent year-on-year with its cumulative index declining by 2.6 per cent during April to November. Fertiliser production, too, increased by 1.6 per cent with its cumulative index rising by 3.8 per cent during April to November 2020-21 over the corresponding period of previous year.

Besides, electricity generation increased by 2.2 per cent with its cumulative index declining by 4.7 per cent in the same period. However, the output of crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, steel and cement declined by 4.9 per cent, 9.3 per cent, 4.8 per cent, 4.4 per cent and 7.1 per cent respectively. (ANI)

