Skyways Air Services gets Good Distribution Practices certification

Air freight forwarding firm Skyways Air Services on Friday said it has received the Good Distribution Practices (GDP) certification under the WHO norms which will help it in COVID-19 vaccine transportation. GDP is a quality system for warehouse and distribution centres dedicated for medicines. Internationally agreed regulations on pharmaceutical GDP stipulate that pharmaceutical product distributors must conform their activities with the requirements. Sky Airways Services is now GDP-compliant under the WHO norms until December 31, 2023, to fulfil its commitment of storage and transportation of COVID-19 vaccine, as well as other temperature-controlled pharmaceutical products, the company said. With this certification the company joins a select band of domestic logistics firms which are fully-complaint to handle COVID-19 vaccine and temperature-controlled pharmaceuticals, it said. Also, the Delhi-based firm had earlier this week announced signing a pact with the budget carrier SpiceJet for the COVID-19 vaccine transportation. ''The GDP compliance certification will create a greater level of trust and will reassure customers of getting an uninterrupted quality service. The domestic logistics companies will have to scale up their infrastructure in order to meet growing transportation demands in the supply chain and remain at the forefront of this global initiative,'' Skyways Group Managing Director Yashpal Sharma said

The certification was completed after a detailed scrutiny of various parameters in storage, handling, documentation, transportation and training modules.