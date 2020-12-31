Left Menu
Development News Edition

Primark-owner AB Foods ups sales loss from COVID closures to 650 mln stg

Reuters | London | Updated: 31-12-2020 18:42 IST | Created: 31-12-2020 18:29 IST
Primark-owner AB Foods ups sales loss from COVID closures to 650 mln stg
Representative Picture Image Credit: Pixabay

Primark-owner AB Foods said tougher lockdown measures in Britain and Ireland would result in an estimated sales loss of 650 million pounds ($887 million) this financial year, up from its previous estimate of 430 million pounds.

It said on Thursday that as of 1 January, 253 Primark stores would be temporarily closed, representing 64% of its total retail selling space. ($1 = 0.7324 pounds)

TRENDING

Elizabeth Peratrovich: Google dedicates doodle to American civil rights activist

Over 12.4 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines distributed, 2.5 mln administered: U.S. CDC

Germany sees rapid EU approval of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine

Czechs approve squeezing extra dose from Pfizer vaccine vials

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Man held for kidnapping, forcibly marrying minor

Police here arrested a man on charge of kidnapping and forcibly marrying a 17-year-old girl. In November, a girl was kidnapped and on a written complaint of her father, a search operation was launched. During investigation, it came to light...

Priyanka Chaturvedi urges Jaishankar to prioritise rescue of Indian sailors stranded in Chinese waters

Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha lawmaker Priyanka Chaturvedi on Thursday wrote to External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar urging him to prioritise the rescue and evacuation of 39 Indian sailors stranded in Chinese waters. Chaturvedi emphasi...

China reports first case of new coronavirus variant - CDC publication

China has detected its first imported case of the new coronavirus variant that is spreading rapidly around Britain, according to a publication run by the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention CDC.The variant was detected in a 23...

Hema Malini wishes for 'healthy, happy and hopeful year' for everyone

Ahead of New Year 2021, veteran actor and BJP MP Hema Malini on Thursday extended her heartfelt greetings to everyone. The Dream Girl took to Instagram to share a motion graphic of herself standing with New Years party poopers bursting in t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020