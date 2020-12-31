Finland extends Britain flight ban until Jan. 11

Finland extends Britain flight ban until Jan. 11Reuters | Updated: 31-12-2020 19:38 IST | Created: 31-12-2020 19:35 IST
Finland will extend the ban on passenger flights on routes to Britain for a week until Jan. 11 due to the spread of a new variant of the coronavirus, Finnish Transport and Communications Agency said on Thursday.
The new variant circulating in Britain has been detected in two people in Finland, Finnish health officials said this week. (Editing by Alison Williams)
