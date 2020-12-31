Slovakian tennis player Baskova banned for match fixing
PTI | London | Updated: 31-12-2020 20:27 IST | Created: 31-12-2020 20:12 IST
Slovakian tennis player Dagmara Baskova was banned for 12 years on Thursday for match-fixing offenses, the Tennis Integrity Unit said. Baskova admitted to charges of five incidents of match fixing in 2017, the TIU said. She was also fined $40,000 with all but $1,000 suspended and payable within 90 days.
Baskova had a career-high WTA ranking of 1,117 in singles and 777 in doubles. She has since retired from the sport, the TIU said.
