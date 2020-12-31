Left Menu
Slovakian tennis player Baskova banned for match fixing

Slovakian tennis player Dagmara Baskova was banned for 12 years on Thursday for match-fixing offenses, the Tennis Integrity Unit said. Baskova admitted to charges of five incidents of match fixing in 2017, the TIU said. She has since retired from the sport, the TIU said.

Slovakian tennis player Baskova banned for match fixing
Slovakian tennis player Dagmara Baskova was banned for 12 years on Thursday for match-fixing offenses, the Tennis Integrity Unit said. Baskova admitted to charges of five incidents of match fixing in 2017, the TIU said. She was also fined $40,000 with all but $1,000 suspended and payable within 90 days.

Baskova had a career-high WTA ranking of 1,117 in singles and 777 in doubles. She has since retired from the sport, the TIU said.

