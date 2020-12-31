Left Menu
Development News Edition

I-T dept detects over Rs 170-cr black income after raids on Kolkata business groups

Unaccounted cash of Rs 1 crore and jewellery worth Rs 1.42 crore have been seized, it said in a statement.The Central Board of Direct Taxes CBDT, the administrative authority for the tax department, said the searches were carried out against two Kolkata-based groups engaged in manufacturing and trading of steel, trading of marbles and stones, and food grains.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-12-2020 20:26 IST | Created: 31-12-2020 20:26 IST
I-T dept detects over Rs 170-cr black income after raids on Kolkata business groups

The Income Tax Department has detected black money of more than Rs 170 crore after it raided two Kolkata-based groups engaged in steel, marble and food grain trade, the CBDT said on Thursday. ''Unaccounted cash of Rs 1 crore and jewellery worth Rs 1.42 crore have been seized,'' it said in a statement.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), the administrative authority for the tax department, said the searches were carried out against two Kolkata-based groups engaged in manufacturing and trading of steel, trading of marbles and stones, and food grains. The action led to ''unearthing of incriminating evidence revealing various shell entities being used for raising bogus share capital and unsecured loans, discrepancies in stock and out of the books cash transactions.'' ''The groups have accepted that they used paper or shell companies to route back their own unaccounted money,'' the statement said.

A total ''concealment'' of income amounting to Rs 178 crore has been detected so far, including excess stock of Rs 38 crore, it said..

TRENDING

Elizabeth Peratrovich: Google dedicates doodle to American civil rights activist

Over 12.4 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines distributed, 2.5 mln administered: U.S. CDC

Germany sees rapid EU approval of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine

Czechs approve squeezing extra dose from Pfizer vaccine vials

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Jagan-led government brought ward, village secretariat system which provided jobs to over 1.3 lakh youth: Andhra Minister

Andhra Pradesh Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Botsa Satyanarayana said that the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy lead Government has introduced the ward or village secretariat system which provided employment to more than 1.3 l...

2 arrested for espionage in Ludhiana

Police on Thursday arrested two people for allegedly supplying photographs and other important information regarding activities of the IAF airbase at Halwara near here to Pakistan. Police said the accused were identified as Sukhkiran Singh ...

Bengaluru/Chennai say no to public celebrations to welcome 2021

The new year festivities in Bengaluru will be lacklustre this year following the prohibitory orders imposed by the city police to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and its new variant. Chennai will also see virtually no public celebrations as ...

Domestic calls to other networks have always been free for Vi unlimited pack users: Voda Idea

Telecom operator Vodafone Idea Ltd VIL on Thursday said domestic calls to other networks have always been free for all its unlimited pack users, and would continue to be free January 1 onwards also. In a statement, VIL India spokesperson sa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020