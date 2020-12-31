Left Menu
India Post will not process articles in absence of correct disclosure by customers: DoP

Department of Posts reiterated for information of customer public that in the absence of correct and complete Custom Declaration forms, such articles will not be processed and will be returned to the sender as per departmental rules, the postal department said in a statement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-12-2020 21:07 IST | Created: 31-12-2020 21:07 IST
India Post will not process any article for overseas destination in the absence of correct disclosure by the customer, the postal department said on Thursday. The Department of Posts (DoP) in collaboration with the customs department has found parcels with even banned articles meant for overseas destinations. The DoP said as per rules, it is mandatory that all postal articles including ordinary articles containing goods meant for delivery to foreign destinations are affixed with correct and complete relevant custom declaration forms. The declaration forms include details of sender and recipient along with description of the article. ''Department of Posts reiterated for information of customer/ public that in the absence of correct and complete Custom Declaration forms, such articles will not be processed and will be returned to the sender as per departmental rules,'' the postal department said in a statement.

