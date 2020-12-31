Left Menu
Development News Edition

Darjeeling Ropeway resumes operations

The Darjeeling ropeway has resumed operations in the popular hill station in West Bengal from Thursday, after remaining closed for nearly 10 months due to COVID-19 pandemic, an official said Conveyor and Ropeway Services said the much awaited Darjeeling Rangeet Valley Ropeway DRV has opened for the tourists on Thursday.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 31-12-2020 21:33 IST | Created: 31-12-2020 21:33 IST
Darjeeling Ropeway resumes operations

The Darjeeling ropeway has resumed operations in the popular hill station in West Bengal from Thursday, after remaining closed for nearly 10 months due to COVID-19 pandemic, an official said Conveyor and Ropeway Services said the much awaited Darjeeling Rangeet Valley Ropeway (DRV) has opened for the tourists on Thursday. The Darjeeling Rangeet Valley Passenger Ropeway is a passenger ropeway located in Darjeeling town of West Bengal.

It is also know an as Darjeeling Ropeway and is one of Asia's longest Passenger Ropeways and also the first Passenger Ropeway in India, the official claimed. A number of tourists lined up for the ride after the ropeway resumed services, Conveyor & Ropeway Services director Rachana Mukherjee said.

TRENDING

Elizabeth Peratrovich: Google dedicates doodle to American civil rights activist

Czechs approve squeezing extra dose from Pfizer vaccine vials

Over 12.4 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines distributed, 2.5 mln administered: U.S. CDC

Germany sees rapid EU approval of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Man called most prolific serial killer in US history dies

The man authorities say was the most prolific serial killer in US history, with nearly 60 confirmed victims, has died in California. He was 80. Samuel Little, who had diabetes, heart trouble and other ailments, died at a California hospital...

EU bets on Biden to resolve aircraft subsidy row

The European Union will seek a swift resolution of a 16-year battle over aircraft subsidies with U.S. President-elect Joe Biden, saying that new U.S. tariffs have damaged talks with the Trump administration.The Commission, which coordinates...

Kohli and Smith are best, surprising and humbling to overtake them: Williamson

Talismanic New Zealand captain Kane Williamson says it is surprising and humbling to leapfrog star Australia batsman Steve Smith and India skipper Virat Kohli to the top spot in the ICC Test rankings. Williamson 890 gained 13 rating points ...

Ensure implementation of Kisan Kalyan Mission: Yogi to officials

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday directed officials to ensure implementation of the Kisan Kalyan Mission, an official said. According to a spokesperson, the CM asked officials to organise exhibitions and fairs under ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020