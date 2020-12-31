Left Menu
CPCB asks pollution control boards of Delhi, NCR to take steps to curb air pollution

These teams have been visiting pollution hotspots and other areas in the Delhi-NCR region and reporting violations of various guidelinesnorms by posting these on the SAMEER App.DPCC, SPCBs of NCR states and various central and state agencies have been requested to take effective steps immediately which will help in controlling pollution.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-12-2020 22:54 IST | Created: 31-12-2020 22:44 IST
Representative Picture Image Credit: Pixabay

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) on Thursday asked pollution control boards of Delhi and NCR to take immediate and effective steps to curb air pollution. The CPCB said it has been reviewing air quality and meteorological scenario in Delhi-NCR on a continuous basis As per the forecast received from Indian Meteorological Department, ventilation conditions are likely to slow down in Delhi causing poor dispersion of pollutants due to which air quality index (AQI) is predicted to be in the 'very poor' category for the coming days, it said. The CPCB deployed 50 teams for field inspections in the Delhi–NCR (with a special emphasis on hotspots) on October 15 this year to assess the ground-level scenario and ensure enforcement of mitigation measures for control of air pollution in the region. ''These teams have been visiting pollution hotspots and other areas in the Delhi-NCR region and reporting violations of various guidelines/norms by posting these on the SAMEER App.

''DPCC, SPCBs of NCR states and various central and state agencies have been requested to take effective steps immediately which will help in controlling pollution. The CPCB urges public to provide feedback on polluting activities through SAMEER App,'' the apex pollution watchdog said. In view of the deteriorating air quality and the likely increase in activities during New Year's celebrations, the CPCB had issued an order on December 23, directing the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) and SPCBs in NCR states -- namely, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan -- to ensure the ban on sale and use firecrackers as per National Green Tribunal order was implemented.

It had also directed Delhi and neighbouring states to ensure hot mix plants and stone crushers shall remain closed all the time till January 2, 2021. ''Ensure that frequency of mechanised cleaning of roads and water sprinkling is increased particularly on the road stretches with high dust generation potential. ''It shall be ensured that guidelines/standard operating procedures for dust mitigation at construction sites are strictly adhered to. In case of violations, strict action should be taken against the violators like imposition of penalty/ temporary stoppage of construction activities," the CPCB had directed.

As per the NGT order, all brick kilns in NCR are already closed. PTI AG AAR.

