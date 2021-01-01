Left Menu
Development News Edition

GST collections at all-time high of over Rs 1.15 lakh cr in Dec

The total revenue earned by the Central Government and the State Governments after regular settlement in the month of December is Rs 44,641 crore for CGST and Rs 45,485 crore for the SGST.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-01-2021 13:59 IST | Created: 01-01-2021 13:59 IST
GST collections at all-time high of over Rs 1.15 lakh cr in Dec

GST collections touched a record high of over Rs 1.15 lakh crore in December, reflecting festive demand and reflating economy. The gross GST revenue collected in the month of December 2020 is Rs 1,15,174 crore and is the highest since the introduction of Goods and Services Tax from July 1, 2017, the Finance Ministry said in a statement.

''This is the highest growth in monthly revenues for the last 21 months. This has been due to combined effect of the rapid economic recovery post-pandemic and the nation-wide drive against GST evaders and fake bills along with many systemic changes introduced recently, which have led to improved compliance,'' the Finance Ministry said in a statement. The total number of GSTR-3B Returns filed for the month of November up to 31st December 2020 is 87 lakh.

During the month, revenues from import of goods were 27 per cent higher and the revenues from domestic transaction (including import of services) are 8 per cent higher than the revenues from these sources during the same month last year. In line with the recent trend of recovery in the GST revenues, the mop-up in December crossed Rs 1 lakh crore mark for the third month in a row and was 12 per cent higher than over Rs 1.03 lakh crore collected in December 2019.

During December Central GST mop-up is Rs 21,365 crore, State GST is Rs 27,804 crore, Integrated GST is Rs 57,426 crore (including Rs 27,050 crore collected on import of goods) and Cess is Rs 8,579 crore (including Rs 971 crore collected on import of goods). The government has settled Rs 23,276 crore to CGST and Rs 17,681 crore to SGST from IGST as regular settlement. The total revenue earned by the Central Government and the State Governments after regular settlement in the month of December is Rs 44,641 crore for CGST and Rs 45,485 crore for the SGST.

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Drugmakers to hike prices for 2021 as pandemic, political pressure put revenues at risk

Shiprocket records 188 pc growth in online sellers during Jul-Sep

NYSE says starting process to delist 3 China telco companies

Xiaomi warns Mi A3 users against installing Android 11 update: Here's why

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

ATF price up 3.7%, LPG unchanged

Jet fuel or ATF price on Friday was hiked by 3.7 per cent, the third increase in rates in one month on firming international oil prices. Aviation turbine fuel ATF price was raised by Rs 1,817.62 per kilolitre, or 3.69 per cent, to Rs 50,978...

Schools, Pre-University Colleges reopen for students in K'taka

After a gap of over nine months, schools and pre-university colleges in Karnataka reopened for students on Friday with strict COVID-19 safety norms. While regular classes began on Friday for class 10 and second year PUC class 12 students, w...

Brother Soumendu, host of other TMC workers to join BJP: Suvendu Adhikari

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Friday said his disgruntled brother and TMC leader Soumendu -- recently removed from the post of administrator at Contai Municipality -- will join the saffron camp along with a host of other activists from the...

Over 4.84 cr ITRs for 2019-20 filed till Dec 31

Over 4.84 crore income tax returns ITRs for fiscal year 2019-20 have been filed till December 31, 2020, the Income Tax Department said on Friday. The government has extended the ITR filing deadline for individuals till January 10, and for c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021