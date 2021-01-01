Left Menu
Development News Edition

Patnaik writes to PM, urges him to set up airport in Puri

The state government has identified land for the proposed Sri Jagannath International Airport in the coastal town, he said.Patnaik said the Rath Yatra of Puri is a famous annual event, attracting lakhs of pilgrims from across the world and an airport in the town will help bring devotees to the Sri Jagannath Temple.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 01-01-2021 14:53 IST | Created: 01-01-2021 14:39 IST
Patnaik writes to PM, urges him to set up airport in Puri
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting him to set up an airport in Puri for promotion of tourism in the state. The state government has identified land for the proposed Sri Jagannath International Airport in the coastal town, he said.

Patnaik said the Rath Yatra of Puri is a famous annual event, attracting lakhs of pilgrims from across the world and an airport in the town will help bring devotees to the Sri Jagannath Temple. ''The Holy city of Puri, the abode of Lord Jagannath, is among the Char Dhams of Hindu Dharma. Hindus from all over the world visit Sri Jagannath Temple in Puri. The holy Rath Yatra is celebrated across 192 countries.

''The proposed airport will help bring Jagannath devotees from across the world,'' Patnaik said in the letter. He also mentioned that the Sun Temple of Konark, a UNESCO World Heritage site, is just 35-km away from Puri and the Ramachandi-Chandrabhaga beach provides a unique experience to travellers.

Most of the historic Buddhist heritage sites like Dhauli and Ratnagiri, with a travel time of about three hours from Puri, attract national and international tourists. Puri is also linked to two Ramsar sites - Chilka Lake on one side and Bhitarkanika National Park on the other. Both these locations have huge potential for international eco- tourism, he said.

''Therefore, I request that the Ministry of Civil Aviation may be asked to take up this airport as a priority project. ''The state government has identified land at Puri for the proposed airport and will proactively support the activities required for establishing the airport in a record time,'' Patnaik said.

The long coastline and the bay area near Puri are ideal locations for promoting new world economic activities, leisure and hospitality, health and spiritual centres, the chief minister said. ''We believe that Puri has potential to become a hub for spiritual, tourism and economic activities,'' Patnaik added.

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Drugmakers to hike prices for 2021 as pandemic, political pressure put revenues at risk

Shiprocket records 188 pc growth in online sellers during Jul-Sep

NYSE says starting process to delist 3 China telco companies

Xiaomi warns Mi A3 users against installing Android 11 update: Here's why

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Racing against time, Babar Azam has lengthy net session ahead of second Test

The chances of Pakistan captain Babar Azam regaining fitness in time for the second Test against New Zealand have improved as he had a lengthy training session at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Friday. A spokesperson for the national te...

Soma Mondal takes charge as SAIL chairman; succeeds Anil Kumar Chaudhary

State-owned Steel Authority of India Ltd SAIL on Friday said Soma Mondal has taken charge as its chairman. Prior to this, she was the director commercial of SAIL, the countrys largest steel-making company said.A 1984-graduate in electrical ...

Two killed as motorcycle rams into truck in Bengal

Two men on a motorcycle were killed after their two-wheeler rammed into a truck from behind in West Bengals Alipurduar district early on Friday, police said. The accident took place in Rangalibazna area when their motorcycle, coming from Bi...

Man held for sale of fake pesticides

A man was held here for allegedly manufacturing and selling fake pesticides, police said on Friday. Superintendent of Police S Anand said they had recovered fake pesticides from a godown in the Khutar area four days ago and suspected the in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021