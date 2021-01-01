Gold marginally lower; silver declines Rs 404 on new year's day

Gold was marginally down Rs 20 to Rs 49,678 per 10 gram in the national capital on Friday, according to HDFC Securities. In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 49,698 per 10 gram.

Silver also declined Rs 404 to Rs 67,520 per kilogram from Rs 67,924 per kilogram in the previous trade. In the international market, gold was quoting marginally lower at USD 1,895 and silver was flat at USD 26.34.

''Gold prices have kept range-bound trading during the week on lack of important economic data and mixed global cues. ''Lower volumes due to holiday weekend may keep bullion trades choppy for the day,'' according to HDFC Securities, Senior Analyst (Commodities), Tapan Patel.