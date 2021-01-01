Left Menu
Shares of Antony Waste Handling Cell on Friday made a remarkable market debut, and closed with a premium of nearly 30 per cent against its issue price of Rs 315. The stock listed at Rs 430, a gain of 36.50 per cent from the issue price, on the BSE.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-01-2021 17:03 IST | Created: 01-01-2021 16:59 IST
Antony Waste Handling Cell shares close with 30 pc premium on listing day
Representative Picture Image Credit: Pixabay

Shares of Antony Waste Handling Cell on Friday made a remarkable market debut, and closed with a premium of nearly 30 per cent against its issue price of Rs 315. The stock listed at Rs 430, a gain of 36.50 per cent from the issue price, on the BSE. During the day, it jumped to a high of Rs 492.75, reflecting a sharp gain of 56.42 per cent. It finally closed at Rs 407.25, up 29.28 per cent.

At the NSE, it debuted at Rs 436.10, up 38.44 per cent and finally closed up 29.84 per cent at Rs 409. Its market valuation was Rs 1,151.99 crore on the BSE.

The Rs 300-crore initial public offer of Antony Waste Handling Cell was subscribed 15 times last month. The price range for the offer was at Rs 313-315 per share. Equirus Capital Private Limited and IIFL Securities Limited were the managers to the offer.

Antony Waste Handling Cell is a leading player in solid waste management services in the country.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

