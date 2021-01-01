Royal Enfield sales rise 37 pc in December

Left Menu
Niche bike maker Royal Enfield on Friday reported a 37 per cent increase in total sales at 68,995 units in December. Exports were at 3,503 units during the month as compared with 1,927 units in December 2019, an increase of 82 per cent, it said.

Niche bike maker Royal Enfield on Friday reported a 37 per cent increase in total sales at 68,995 units in December. The company had registered a total sale of 50,416 units in the same month a year ago, Royal Enfield said in a statement.

Domestic sales rose 35 per cent to 65,492 units, against 48,489 units in the year-ago month, it added. Exports were at 3,503 units during the month as compared with 1,927 units in December 2019, an increase of 82 per cent, it said.

