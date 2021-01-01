Left Menu
KVIC unveils portal for khadi, village industry products

KVIC Chairman Vinai Kumar Saxena said the portal is the first-of-its-kind government online shopping platform to boost rural economy and become self-sustainable.There has been a steady rise in demands for khadi and village industries products over the past few years, with 2018-19 alone witnessing the surge of 25 per cent, he said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-01-2021 19:27 IST
The Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) has unveiled an e-commerce portal, eKhadiIndia.com, which catalogues over 50,000 products of over 500 varieties and various categories of locally made khadi and village industry products. During the trial launch of the portal, MSME Secretary A K Sharma said the portal will fulfil the customer needs and supply the products at their doorsteps.

''For the past few months, we have been pushing all limits to create an ecosystem for withstanding the challenges of COVID-19. The e-commerce portal of KVIC is the result of our persistent work in that direction,'' he said. KVIC Chairman Vinai Kumar Saxena said the portal is the first-of-its-kind government online shopping platform to boost rural economy and become self-sustainable.

''There has been a steady rise in demands for khadi and village industries products over the past few years, with 2018-19 alone witnessing the surge of 25 per cent,'' he said. Saxena added that the move is mainly intended to make natural Khadi India products easily accessible to the new-generation consumers.

The products range from apparel, grocery, cosmetics, home décor, health and wellness products, essentials and gifts. Authentic khadi trade mark products will be available only through this portal, KVIC said.

