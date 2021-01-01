Left Menu
Hero MotoCorp sales up 5 pc in December

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-01-2021 21:04 IST | Created: 01-01-2021 20:56 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The country's largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp on Friday reported 5.02 per cent increase in total sales at 4,47,335 units in December. The company had sold 4,24,845 units in the same month of the previous year, Hero MotoCorp said in a statement.

Total motorcycle sales stood at 4,15,099 units last month as against 4,03,625 units in December 2019, up 2.84 per cent. Total scooter sales increased 51.91 per cent to 32,236 units as compared with 21,220 units in the year-ago month, it added.

In the domestic market, sales stood at 4,25,033 units last month as compared with 4,12,009 units in the same period a year ago, up 3.16 per cent. ''The December volumes indicate the continuously improving consumer sentiment and the company expects the positive trend to continue in the new year, despite challenges posed by COVID-19 pandemic,'' Hero MotoCorp said.

The company said it further consolidated its market leadership by clocking its best ever third quarter, with 18.45 lakh units sold during October-December period. This is a 19.7 per cent growth over the corresponding quarter in the previous fiscal (2019-20) when the company had sold 15.41 lakh units, it added.

