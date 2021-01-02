Left Menu
Development News Edition

Exports slip 0.8 pc in Dec 2020; trade deficit widens to $15.71 bn

The countrys exports declined marginally by 0.8 per cent to USD 26.89 billion in December 2020, due to contraction in sectors like petroleum, leather and marine products, according to preliminary data released by the commerce ministry on Saturday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-01-2021 10:43 IST | Created: 02-01-2021 10:38 IST
Exports slip 0.8 pc in Dec 2020; trade deficit widens to $15.71 bn
TradeIndia logo Image Credit: ANI

The country's exports declined marginally by 0.8 per cent to USD 26.89 billion in December 2020, due to contraction in sectors like petroleum, leather and marine products, according to preliminary data released by the commerce ministry on Saturday. The trade deficit in December widened to USD 15.71 billion, as imports grew by 7.6 per cent to USD 42.6 billion, the data showed.

Exports in December 2019 was USD 27.11 billion, while imports stood at USD 39.5 billion. In November 2020, the exports were down by 8.74 per cent. In April-December 2020-21, the country's merchandise exports contracted by 15.8 per cent to USD 200.55 billion, as compared to USD 238.27 billion in the same period of 2019-20.

Imports during the nine months of the current fiscal declined by 29.08 per cent to USD 258.29 billion, as against USD 364.18 billion in April-December 2019-20. ''India is thus a net importer in December 2020, with a trade deficit of USD 15.71 billion, as compared to a trade deficit of USD 12.49 billion, widened by 25.78 per cent,'' the ministry said in a statement.

In December 2020, oil imports declined by 10.37 per cent to USD 9.61 billion. During April-December this fiscal, the imports dipped by 44.46 per cent to USD 53.71 billion..

TRENDING

NYSE says starting process to delist 3 China telco companies

Biden's pick to lead Treasury made over $7M in speaking fees

Health News Roundup: France's new coronavirus cases up 19,348; India drug regulator approves AstraZeneca COVID vaccine and more

Biden's Treasury nominee Yellen discloses paid speaking gigs for financial firms

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

2 accused in separate rape cases involving minors sent to jail for 10 years by UP court

A court in this Uttar Pradesh district has sentenced two accused to 10 years of imprisonment in two different rape cases, where the victims were minor girls. Assistant District Government Counsel ADGC Ramsuphal Singh on Saturday said POCSO ...

COVID-19 vaccine dry run to continue in Assam till actual dose arrives: Official

In order to prepare the medical staff and infrastructure, the dry run for the COVID-19 vaccine will continue regularly across Assam till actual vaccination takes place, a senior official said on Saturday. Talking to PTI, National Health Mis...

China senior diplomat says U.S. relations at 'new crossroads'

Chinas relationship with the United States has reached a new crossroads and could get back on the right track following a period of unprecedented difficulty, senior diplomat Wang Yi said in official comments published on Saturday.Relations ...

Health News Roundup: Korea expands ban on gatherings; emergency COVID-19 hospitals in UK and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.S.Korea expands ban on small gatherings to blunt coronavirus surgeSouth Korea will expand a ban on private gatherings larger than four people to include the whole country, and extend unpr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021