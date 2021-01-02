Left Menu
Development News Edition

Garment sector hopeful of achieving growth in 2021: ITF

Vietnams Free Trade Agreement FTA with the European Union would intensify competition for India, and at the same time a level-playing field with top competing nations for the US market in terms of duty combined with quick economic recovery make a compelling case for Indian apparel sector for immediate growth, he said.We need to intensify efforts and focus on all levels, including those at the government, cluster and companies to grab our share in the US markets, he said.

PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 02-01-2021 15:41 IST | Created: 02-01-2021 15:35 IST
Garment sector hopeful of achieving growth in 2021: ITF
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Coimbatore, Jan 2 (PTI): With COVID-19 making the year 2020 a year of learning and turbulence, the textile and apparel sector is confident of achieving the much needed growth in 2021. The sector can make 2021 a year of progress by focusing on USA for apparels, as the textile industry had benefited from the volumes in the market in the first 10 months of 2020, Indian Texpreneurs Federation (ITF) convenor Prabhu Dhamodharan said on Saturday.

''Now, its time to step up the efforts to repeat the same success in the US market for our apparel products,'' he said. Vietnams Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with the European Union would intensify competition for India, and at the same time a level-playing field with top competing nations for the US market in terms of duty combined with quick economic recovery make a compelling case for Indian apparel sector for immediate growth, he said.

''We need to intensify efforts and focus on all levels, including those at the government, cluster and companies to grab our share in the US markets,'' he said. Stressing on value addition with new capex, he said using the low-interest and easy liquidity combined with robust demand during post-COVID-19 times, the sector can hit the target of 20 per cent increase in per product revenue.

The sector should use the forthcoming production- linked incentive scheme as the stepping stone for much-needed product diversification and innovation to attract global buyers, the convenor said. Stating that all manufacturing units need to invest in technology adoption and digital initiatives, he said to equip the industry and eco system, culture-building of having an agile mindset is the forward to institutionalise the success.

The industry is currently managing the trade well with sufficient liquidity due to infusion of funds in the system with Central governments Emergency Credit Line Guaranteed Scheme, he said. The sector needs to utilise the opportunity to maintain the financial discipline to work on shorter credit terms across the value chain to improve the business performance and sustain the recovery momentum, he said.

As a dynamic textile association, ITF would enable the strategies in line with these focus areas with its member companies and work towards the theme and goal of 2021 'A Year of Progress for the Textile and Apparel Sector', he said. NVM NVG NVG.

TRENDING

NYSE says starting process to delist 3 China telco companies

Health News Roundup: France's new coronavirus cases up 19,348; India drug regulator approves AstraZeneca COVID vaccine and more

Biden's pick to lead Treasury made over $7M in speaking fees

Biden's Treasury nominee Yellen discloses paid speaking gigs for financial firms

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Arjun Tendulkar picked in Mumbai's senior squad for first time

Young left-arm pacer Arjun Tendulkar, who is the son of the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, was on Saturday picked in Mumbais senior team for the first time, featuring in an extended 22-member squad for the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Thi...

MLA urges Centre to rescue Indians stranded on ships in China

Bahujan Vikas Aghadi MLA Kshitij Thakur has written to the External Affairs Minister, urging him to help 39 Indians, including many from Maharashtra, who are stranded on two cargo ships in Chinese waters for the last several months. Some of...

SA vs SL: Raynard van Tonder ruled out of second Test

Cricket South Africa CSA on Saturday confirmed that Raynard van Tonder has been released from the Proteas Test squad due to a fractured finger on the left hand. The injury took place during the teams practice session on Friday and as a resu...

Nitish condoles death of senior Cong leader Buta Singh

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday condoled the death of veteran Congress leader Buta Singh, who was the states governor when he formed his first majority government a decade and a half ago. In his condolence message, Kumar expre...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021