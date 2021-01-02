Fire at four-storey building in Delhi's Moti Nagar, no casualty

A massive fire broke out at a four-storey building, having a showroom of motorcycle company Harley Davidson on the ground floor, in west Delhi's Moti Nagar in the early hours of Saturday, officials said. Officials of the Delhi Fire Service received information about the blaze at 1.36 am, following which 25 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. It took the fire officials over an hour to rescue four people -- Mohammad Shadab (23), Dhirender (21), Kiran (20) and Riya (24), they said. The blaze was finally brought under control at 5.50 am, a senior fire official said.

The first and second floor of the building were severely affected by the fire, the officials said, adding that some portions of the ground floor and the basement also suffered damage. There was a nightclub - Markaz - on the third floor of the building and a restaurant on the terrace. Markaz did not have an NOC from Delhi Fire Services, they said. Deputy Commissioner of Police (west) Deepak Purohit said, ''The fire took place around 12.30 am on Saturday. The staff of Markaz restaurant tried to extinguish the fire but couldn't succeed.'' Police said they rushed to the spot and found that there was a massive fire at the first floor of the building where rear-view mirrors of cars and bikes were manufactured.

The nightclub Markaz, running on the fourth floor, was winding up operations but some people were stuck there. They were safely rescued around 3 am and taken to ABG hospital. They were later discharged. At the second floor of the building, there was a readymade garments factory, a senior police officer said. A case under sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 285 (negligent conduct with respect to fire) and 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of the IPC has been registered at Moti Nagar police station, they said, adding that the validity of the license of Markaz is being checked.