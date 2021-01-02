Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fire at four-storey building in Delhi's Moti Nagar, no casualty

A massive fire broke out at a four-storey building, having a showroom of motorcycle company Harley Davidson on the ground floor, in west Delhis Moti Nagar in the early hours of Saturday, officials said. It took the fire officials over an hour to rescue four people -- Mohammad Shadab 23, Dhirender 21, Kiran 20 and Riya 24, they said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-01-2021 19:59 IST | Created: 02-01-2021 19:59 IST
Fire at four-storey building in Delhi's Moti Nagar, no casualty

A massive fire broke out at a four-storey building, having a showroom of motorcycle company Harley Davidson on the ground floor, in west Delhi's Moti Nagar in the early hours of Saturday, officials said. Officials of the Delhi Fire Service received information about the blaze at 1.36 am, following which 25 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. It took the fire officials over an hour to rescue four people -- Mohammad Shadab (23), Dhirender (21), Kiran (20) and Riya (24), they said. The blaze was finally brought under control at 5.50 am, a senior fire official said.

The first and second floor of the building were severely affected by the fire, the officials said, adding that some portions of the ground floor and the basement also suffered damage. There was a nightclub - Markaz - on the third floor of the building and a restaurant on the terrace. Markaz did not have an NOC from Delhi Fire Services, they said. Deputy Commissioner of Police (west) Deepak Purohit said, ''The fire took place around 12.30 am on Saturday. The staff of Markaz restaurant tried to extinguish the fire but couldn't succeed.'' Police said they rushed to the spot and found that there was a massive fire at the first floor of the building where rear-view mirrors of cars and bikes were manufactured.

The nightclub Markaz, running on the fourth floor, was winding up operations but some people were stuck there. They were safely rescued around 3 am and taken to ABG hospital. They were later discharged. At the second floor of the building, there was a readymade garments factory, a senior police officer said. A case under sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 285 (negligent conduct with respect to fire) and 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of the IPC has been registered at Moti Nagar police station, they said, adding that the validity of the license of Markaz is being checked.

TRENDING

NYSE says starting process to delist 3 China telco companies

Health News Roundup: France's new coronavirus cases up 19,348; India drug regulator approves AstraZeneca COVID vaccine and more

Biden's pick to lead Treasury made over $7M in speaking fees

Biden's Treasury nominee Yellen discloses paid speaking gigs for financial firms

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Chennai luxury hotel turns COVID hotspot; 85 test positive

About 85 people, including staff members of ITC Grand Chola in Guindy here,have tested positive for COVID-19 since December 15 last year, a senior official said here on Saturday. Of the total of 609 samples collected till date, 85 were foun...

Soccer-PSG appoint Pochettino as new manager after sacking Tuchel

French champions Paris St Germain have named former Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino as their new head coach after sacking Thomas Tuchel, with the Argentine signing a deal until June 2022, the Ligue 1 club said on Saturday. Pochet...

1 die as truck hits bike

A 22-year-old Delhi Civil Defence volunteer died and another was injured after a speeding truck hit their bike in Mehrauli area, police said on Saturday. Police received information at 1055 pm regarding the accident at Chhattarpur Red Light...

India's drugs experts approve AstraZeneca, local COVID vaccines

Experts at Indias drugs regulator have recommended for emergency use two coronavirus vaccines, one developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University and the other backed by a state-run institute, the government said on Saturday. A government m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021