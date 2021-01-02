Left Menu
Shops & commercial establishments with 10 or more people can be open 24x7: Karnataka govt

If employees are found working on any holiday or after normal duty hours without proper indent of overtime, penal action shall be initiated against the employerManager as laid down in the Karnataka Shops and Establishments Act, and Karnataka Shops and Commercial Establishments Rules, it added.The wages including overtime wages of the employees shall be credited to their savings bank account as prescribed under the payments of wages Act, the notification further said.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 02-01-2021 20:38 IST | Created: 02-01-2021 20:31 IST
Shops & commercial establishments with 10 or more people can be open 24x7: Karnataka govt
The notification specifies that the employees shall be provided with restroom, washroom, safety lockers and other basic amenities. Image Credit: ANI

The Karnataka government on Saturday permitted all shops and commercial establishments in the state employing ten or more people to be open on a 24x7 basis on all days for a period of three years with some conditions. The move seems to be aimed at generating employment and accelerating economic growth which has taken a hit following the COVID-19 pandemic. S The employer shall appoint additional staff in order to allow every employee to avail one day holiday in a week on a rotation basis, and the details of every employee shall be exhibited by the employer at a conspicuous place in the shop or commercial establishment, the official notification by the labour department said.

It said, an employer shall not require or allow any person employed to work therein for more than eight hours in any day and 48 hours in any week and the period of work including overtime shall not exceed ten hours in any day and 50 hours in a period of three continuous months. If employees are found working on any holiday or after normal duty hours without proper indent of overtime, penal action shall be initiated against the employer/Manager as laid down in the Karnataka Shops and Establishments Act, and Karnataka Shops and Commercial Establishments Rules, it added.

The wages including overtime wages of the employees shall be credited to their savings bank account as prescribed under the payments of wages Act, the notification further said. Stating that women employees shall not be allowed to work beyond 8 pm on any day in normal circumstances, it said, provided that an employer after obtaining written consent from a women employee may allow her to work between 8 pm and 6 am subject to providing adequate protection to her dignity, honour and safety.

Transport arrangements shall be provided to the woman employee who works in shifts, it said. Every employer employing woman employee shall constitute internal complaints committee against sexual harassment of woman under the Sexual Harassment of Woman at the Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act.

The notification specifies that the employees shall be provided with restroom, washroom, safety lockers and other basic amenities. The terms and conditions shall be treated and implemented in addition to those provisions specified in the Karnataka Shops and Establishments Act, and The Workmen's Compensation Act, it said.

Laying conditions, the official notification said in case of violation of any statutory provision or terms and conditions noticed by the inspector or otherwise, necessary penal action shall be initiated against the employer/Manager as laid down in the Karnataka Shops and Commercial Establishments Act, and Karnataka Shops and Commercial Establishments Rules.

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

