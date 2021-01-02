Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rugby-Lions trip to South Africa in doubt over COVID-19 concerns

"However, given the uncertainty that continues to be caused by the coronavirus pandemic both in South Africa, as well as the U.K. and Ireland, we are very aware of the need to make a timely decision on the best way forward. "The Lions Board has had repeated meetings to discuss all scenarios available and is in constant dialogue.

Reuters | Updated: 02-01-2021 21:47 IST | Created: 02-01-2021 21:41 IST
Rugby-Lions trip to South Africa in doubt over COVID-19 concerns
The Lions are scheduled to play eight matches in South Africa, including a three-Test series against world champions the Springboks, starting on July 3 in Cape Town. Image Credit: pixabay

The British and Irish Lions will discuss this month whether to visit South Africa as planned later in the year because of concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic. The Lions are scheduled to play eight matches in South Africa, including a three-Test series against world champions the Springboks, starting on July 3 in Cape Town.

But the coronavirus, which has seen a new variant emerge from England and South Africa, has cast doubt on the trip. According to a Reuters tally, South Africa has more than one million COVID-19 cases, the United Kingdom has more than 2.5 million and Ireland has more than 93,000.

"As you would expect, we are progressing with our plans based on the latest information available to us," Lions managing director Ben Calveley said. "However, given the uncertainty that continues to be caused by the coronavirus pandemic both in South Africa, as well as the U.K. and Ireland, we are very aware of the need to make a timely decision on the best way forward.

"The Lions Board has had repeated meetings to discuss all scenarios available and is in constant dialogue. It will meet throughout January and into February, if required, to review all relevant information and data."

TRENDING

NYSE says starting process to delist 3 China telco companies

Health News Roundup: France's new coronavirus cases up 19,348; India drug regulator approves AstraZeneca COVID vaccine and more

Biden's pick to lead Treasury made over $7M in speaking fees

Biden's Treasury nominee Yellen discloses paid speaking gigs for financial firms

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

After pardon, Blackwater guard defiant: ‘I acted correctly'

Evan Liberty was reading in the top bunk of his cell one evening late last month when a prison supervisor delivered news he had hoped for. He says, Are you ready for this Liberty recalled. I said, Uh, Im not sure. What is going on He said, ...

Barcelona's Coutinho out for 3 months after knee surgery

Brazil midfielder Philippe Coutinho will be sidelined for three months after undergoing surgery on his left knee, Barcelona said Saturday. The 28-year-old Coutinho underwent a successful operation on the external meniscus of his left knee, ...

2 nabbed in UP's Banda in illegal mining case

Two people allegedly involved in illegal mining were arrested in Naraina police station area on Saturday, police said. Sham Shivhare and Sakir were booked about 15 days ago during an ongoing drive against illegal mining in the district, Sta...

Skirmishes along LoC making lives of people miserable: NC leaders

There should be an end to skirmishes along the Line of Control as they are making the lives of people in border areas of Jammu and Kashmir miserable, the National Conference said on Saturday. The party was referring to the losses suffered b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021