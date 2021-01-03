Left Menu
Maha: Mantralaya staff reporting late for work to face action

The employees of the Mantralaya, the Maharashtra governments administrative headquarters in Mumbai, who report late for work more than twice in a month will have to face action in the form of deduction of leave or loss of pay, a state order has said.

03-01-2021
Maha: Mantralaya staff reporting late for work to face action
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The employees of the Mantralaya, the Maharashtra government's administrative headquarters in Mumbai, who report late for work more than twice in a month will have to face action in the form of deduction of leave or loss of pay, a state order has said. The government issued a circular to this effect on December 31, 2020.

The normal reporting time at the mantralaya is 9.45 am. But there is flexibility of 60 minutes for the staffers to report to work, it said. Time between 10.45 am and 12.15 pm will be treated as late reporting. Those coming after that will lose their half day's salary, the circular said.

''If the employees, including the bureaucrats, report for work between 10.45 am and 12.15 pm, it will be mandatory for them to stay back for extra one hour after the regular office hours,'' the circular said. Those who report for work at the mantralaya after 11.15 am twice a month will start losing one casual leave for every late day after that. If their casual leaves are over, their earned leaves will be deducted, it added.

When all balance leaves are exhausted, employees will lose pay, it said. Earlier, employees were marked present only for half the day if they arrived late and did not have to work overtime.

The circular further said that delay due to valid reasons, including late running of trains, will be accepted. The department heads will review attendance on a monthly basis, it said.

