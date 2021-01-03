Global ayurveda festival from March 12-19

Left Menu
Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 3 PTIThe fourth Global Ayurveda Festival GAF2021, aimed at a global discussion and development of ayurveda, would be held from March 12 to 19 as a virtual meet, Union Minister of State V Muraleedharan said on Sunday.

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 03-01-2021 18:34 IST
Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 3 (PTI):The fourth Global Ayurveda Festival (GAF2021), aimed at a global discussion and development of ayurveda, would be held from March 12 to 19 as a virtual meet, Union Minister of State V Muraleedharan said on Sunday. The Union Minister, who is also the Global Ayurveda Festival chairman, said the fest would feature 12 seminars per day at five venues.

''The conference will focus on the relevance of ayurveda in the post-COVID-19 world and the potential of ayurveda in enhancing immunity. This time the exhibition will be held in virtual and have stalls of ayurveda companies from all over the world,'' Muraleedharan said in a press release. The festival, scheduled to be held in Angamaly from May 16 to 20, 2020, was postponed due to the pandemic.

The festival is organised in collaboration with various departments of the Central and state governments and delegates from different countries would share their experiences. ''The requirements will be put forward and the possibility of its participation will be discussed. Steps have already been taken to attract ayurvedic products manufacturers and other stakeholders inside and outside Kerala, including foreign investment. The ayurveda exhibition will showcase technologies, products and services focusing on medical tourism, herbs and research,'' the release said.

The Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industries (FICCI) is the festival partner and industry partner..

