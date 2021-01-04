JSPL records highest-ever production at 7.27 lakh tonnes in Dec

Left Menu
Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL) operations reported their highest-ever monthly production volumes with 7.27 lakh tonnes during December.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-01-2021 11:54 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 11:54 IST
The company also reported the highest-ever monthly sales of 7.11 lakh tonnes in December. Image Credit: ANI

Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL) operations reported their highest-ever monthly production volumes with 7.27 lakh tonnes during December. The company's integrated steel plant in Angul reported the highest-ever monthly production to 4.16 lakh tonnes. Its Raigarh steel plant also reported the highest monthly production to 3.11 lakh tonnes.

JSPL also reported the highest-ever monthly sales of 7.11 lakh tonnes in December, the company said in a statement on Monday. The company posted a record standalone steel production of 19.3 lakh tonnes in Q3 FY21 compared to 16.1 lakh tonnes in Q3 FY20. JSPL's standalone steel sales also increased by 12 per cent year-on-year to 18.8 lakh tonnes in Q3 FY21 compared to 16.7 lakh tonnes in Q3 FY20.

JSPL's steel exports increased by 18 per cent year-on-year to 3.87 lakh tonnes in Q3 FY21, contributing 21 per cent to the total sales volumes. "We are proud of our dedicated workforce who achieved such an extraordinary increase in the production with existing capacity by way of optimising various operating parameters without any capex," said Managing Director V R Sharma.

In December, JSPL's subsidiary Jindal Power Ltd was declared as the successful bidder for Chhattisgarh's Gare Palma IV/1 coal mine by the Ministry of Coal. The company offered 25 per cent revenue share for Gare Palma IV/1 with geological coal reserves of 84 million tonnes and peak capacity of six million tonnes per annum.

The block is it estimated to generate Rs 652 crore revenue upon reaching peak rated capacity. JSPL is a leading Indian infrastructure conglomerate with a presence in steel, power and mining sectors. With an investment of 12 billion dollars (about Rs 90,000 crore) across the globe, the company is continuously scaling its capacity utilisation and efficiencies to contribute towards building a self-reliant India. (ANI)

