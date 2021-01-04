Left Menu
Tata Motors partners with Karnataka Bank for retail finance support

Tata Motors has signed a memorandum of understanding with Karnataka Bank to introduce financing offers for customers.

Making safe personal mobility solutions more accessible to individuals and families.. Image Credit: ANI

Tata Motors has signed a memorandum of understanding with Karnataka Bank to introduce financing offers for customers. Customers can avail a variety of schemes on their future vehicle purchase available across 857 branches of Karnataka Bank which include 199 semi-urban and 67 rural branches.

Loans of up to 85 per cent on the on-road pricing of a Tata Motors vehicle are available with an interest rate linked to external benchmark lending rate which will be updated on the bank's website periodically. The tenure of this loan is set at a maximum time-frame of up to seven years. "This is in alignment with our constant endeavour to make safe personal mobility solutions more accessible to individuals and families, while contributing to the joy of their overall ownership experience," said Rajan Amba, Vice President for sales, marketing and customer service at Tata Motors.

M S Mahabaleshwara, Managing Director and CEO of Karnataka Bank, said the dreams of many bank customers to own a personal vehicle will now become a reality with this facility. The scheme can also be availed by customers who are agriculturists and are owners of farming lands as well as by non-resident Indians. (ANI)

