Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cred raises USD 81 mn funding, undertakes USD 1.2 mn Esop buyback plan

Admission to Cred is based on a users credit score, and anyone with a score over 750 can be part of the community.The funds raised will be used to create additional value for our members through products, services and experiences that enable them to lead a good life.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-01-2021 15:23 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 15:23 IST
Cred raises USD 81 mn funding, undertakes USD 1.2 mn Esop buyback plan

Cred on Monday said it has raised USD 81 million (about Rs 591.2 crore) in funding, valuing the fintech firm at a post-money valuation of USD 806 million (about Rs 5,883 crore). Existing investor, DST Global led the series C round along with Sequoia Capital, Ribbit Capital, Tiger Global, and General Catalyst, a statement said. In addition, Sofina, Coatue and Satyan Gajwani of Times Internet also invested in this round, it added. As part of the process, existing and former employees have liquidated their employee stock ownership plans (Esops), collectively worth USD 1.2 million (Rs 9 crore), it said. The company has raised USD a total of USD 228 million in four rounds till date. This includes USD 1 million in seed capital by founder Kunal Shah (QED Innovations), USD 25 million in series A and USD 120 million in series B round. Cred rewards credit card users for making timely bill payments and offers various benefits to them. It has over 5.9 million users on its platform currently, up from 3 million in March last year. Admission to Cred is based on a user's credit score, and anyone with a score over 750 can be part of the community.

''The funds raised will be used to create additional value for our members through products, services and experiences that enable them to lead a good life. These offerings will be introduced in partnership with merchants and institutions that are part of Cred,'' Cred founder Kunal Shah told PTI. The focus is on launching additional products for members in collaboration with existing and new partners this year, he added. ''We want to create more opportunities for merchants to engage customers and for financial institutions to cross-sell. Most importantly, we are at 20 per cent of credit card bill payments in India and would like to gain more share in that area,'' Shah said.

The Esop buyback, which was completed on January 1, is the first Esop liquidity program initiated by Cred. Employees who hold vested stocks were eligible to sell up to 50 per cent of their vested Esop shares in the company. Cred has over 300 employees. ''As we raise funds to support our next phase of growth, it's important to acknowledge the role that employees have played in our success. We are committed to enabling wealth-creation opportunities for them and have allocated 10 per cent of our captable allocated for Esops even at the Series C stage,'' Shah said.

TRENDING

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

Health News Roundup: S.Korea says third wave of coronavirus being contained; Lonza gets Swiss OK to start Moderna and more

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports 657 new daily COVID-19; US distributes over 13.07 million doses of COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Traffic movement on Jammu-Srinagar Highway suspended for 2nd day due to snowfall

Vehicular movement on the Jammu-Srinagar highway remained suspended for the second day after the Valley witnessed heavy snowfall on Sunday. The Doda and Kishtwar districts of the Jammu region have also received a fresh spell of snowfall and...

Traffic movement on Jammu-Srinagar Highway suspended for 2nd day due to snowfall

Vehicular movement on the Jammu-Srinagar highway remained suspended for the second day after the Valley witnessed heavy snowfall on Sunday. The Doda and Kishtwar districts of the Jammu region have also received a fresh spell of snowfall and...

Meeting between Centre and farmers' leaders underway in Delhi

The eighth round of meeting between the Central government and farmers representatives is underway at Vigyan Bhawan. Farmers leaders and officials present at the meeting observed silence to pay condolence to the farmers who died during the ...

Meeting between Centre and farmers' leaders underway in Delhi

The eighth round of meeting between the Central government and farmers representatives is underway at Vigyan Bhawan. Farmers leaders and officials present at the meeting observed silence to pay condolence to the farmers who died during the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021