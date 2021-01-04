Left Menu
mTalkz Appoints Abhishek Prakash as the New Vice President of Business Development

Messaging and Communications product provider, mTalkz Mobility Services Private Limited, has appointed a new Vice President, Abhishek Prakash, for its Business Development.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-01-2021 15:30 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 15:30 IST
Abhishek Prakash. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], January 4 (ANI/NewsVoir): Messaging and Communications product provider, mTalkz Mobility Services Private Limited, has appointed a new Vice President, Abhishek Prakash, for its Business Development. Abhishek is a strategic Sales Leader, focused on revenue growth and solution sales. In the past, he has worked with corporates like IBM, Wipro, HCL America Inc. and Tata Group. He holds an engineering degree from IIT Roorkee, an MBA from IIM Indore, and a PGPX from Anderson School of Management, The University of California. He is generally respected in the professional circles for a deep understanding of enterprise profitability, and ability to bind multiple business aspects together for securing a competitive advantage. He is an ardent cyclist and a yoga enthusiast.

On his new appointment, Abhishek Prakash said, "We are in an exciting times and Digital convergence is going through the next level of discovery. We are going to see some amazing cases and integrations being made possible with the help of the messaging products. A more sensible and rich way of customer engagement is going to emerge and we at mTalkz, look forward to becoming a unicorn in the next 3 years." Shelly Prakash, CEO, mTalkz, said, "Our industry is all about engaging with large corporate businesses and enabling new possibilities. Abhishek comes in as a reputed sales leader, and his experience in multiple industries like Banking, Retail, Petroleum, Insurance, Telecom, FMCG and Technology will help us to continue to grow at 5x per year. We are expanding our technology offerings and working on creating a rich platform to enable multiple integrations through messaging and AI-driven conversations. In the coming months, the market will see some interesting service products getting launched from our stable. We also look forward to launching the mTalkz brand in overseas markets shortly."

mTalkz is one of the best bulk SMS service providers in India. It uses the combination of technology and innovation to provide up-to-date promotional SMS services to its clients. Via its bulk SMS service, it targets several customers at once without any bottlenecks and helps enterprises boost their businesses. mTalkz has recently launched a WhatsApp based OTP service that will enable corporates deliver OTP through WhatsApp with help of a common handle. This will come in form of a cloud service and can be consumed by websites, CRM, ERP and other SAAS systems as required. mTalkz is a cloud-enabled communication and messaging platform that provides instant message delivery to over 225 countries. It provides a combination of extraordinary convenience, low prices and comprehensive support. Its special features include high priority routes for critical OTP messaging, customer segmentation through link tracking, multilanguage upload, split and schedule message campaigns, ergonomic interface and transparent reporting, customer profiling/control. mTalkz is also known in the industry for offering WhatsApp Business API based business process automation with the help of chatbots.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

