Bank of Baroda launches WhatsApp banking services

State-run Bank of Baroda on Monday announced the launch of banking services on messaging platform Whatsapp. The lender is offering services such as balance enquiry, mini statement, cheque status enquiry, cheque book request, blocking debit card and information on products and services, among others via WhatsApp, a release said.

''With the growing prominence of social media, we believe that WhatsApp banking will offer immense convenience to our customers to meet their banking requirements,'' the bank's executive director AK Khurana said in the release. The banking services via the messaging platform is available 24x7, with no additional requirement of application download, it said.

Even non-customers can also use this platform for queries related to the bank's products, services, offers, ATM and branch location, the release added.