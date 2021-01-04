Tata Motors shares gain over 2 pc after December sales data

Shares of Tata Motors on Monday gained over 2 per cent after the firm reported a 21 per cent increase in total vehicle sales in the domestic market in December. The stock closed the day with a gain of 2.55 per cent at Rs 191.20 on the BSE. During the day, it jumped 3.51 per cent to Rs 193.

On the NSE, it gained 2.49 per cent to close at Rs 191.15. In traded volume terms, 28.32 lakh shares were traded at the BSE and over 6.39 crore units at the NSE during the day.

Tata Motors on Friday reported a 21 per cent increase in total vehicle sales in the domestic market to 53,430 units in December. The company had sold 44,254 units in the domestic market in the same month last year, Tata Motors said in a regulatory filing.

Domestic passenger vehicle (PV) sales stood at 23,545 units last month as against 12,785 units in December 2019, up 84 per cent, it added.