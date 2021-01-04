Left Menu
Austria extends lockdown for another week until Jan. 24 - APA

Austria has scrapped plans to allow anyone with a negative coronavirus test to exit lockdown a week early, effectively extending strict measures and keeping restaurants and non-essential stores shut until Jan. 24, news agency APA reported on Monday.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 04-01-2021 18:16 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 17:22 IST
S&P expects Asia Pacific economies to shrink by 2 per cent in 2020 Image Credit: ANI

Austria has scrapped plans to allow anyone with a negative coronavirus test to exit lockdown a week early, effectively extending strict measures and keeping restaurants and non-essential stores shut until Jan. 24, news agency APA reported on Monday. The decision came after Austria's opposition parties blocked a draft law that would have allowed an early exit from lockdown for anyone producing a negative test for the coronavirus, APA cited Health Minister Rudolf Anschober as saying.

It was not immediately clear whether schools are also to remain closed until Jan. 24 or if they can open as originally planned on Jan. 18, APA reported. The draft law would have allowed those with a negative coronavirus test to attend cultural or sport events, buy non-essential goods and get their hair cut, a week before the official end of the lockdown on Jan. 24.

