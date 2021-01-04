Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow tumble from record highs on nerves over Georgia runoff elections

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 04-01-2021 22:59 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 22:58 IST
US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow tumble from record highs on nerves over Georgia runoff elections
Representative Image Image Credit:

Wall Street's main indexes fell nearly 2% on the first trading day of the year on Monday as nerves over the outcome of runoff elections in Georgia this week countered optimism over a vaccine-driven recovery in the global economy. The Dow was also dragged down by a near 4.3% fall in Boeing Co's shares after Bernstein cut its rating to "underperform", saying issues with MAX 787 could significantly hurt the U.S. planemaker's free cash flow.

The fate of President-elect Joe Biden's agenda including rewriting the tax code, boosting stimulus and infrastructure spending hinges firmly on Tuesday's twin Senate races in the battleground state that will determine control of the chamber. "The market is going to be hard pressed to go up much until the Georgia election is decided," said Rick Meckler, partner at Cherry Lane Investments in New Vernon, New Jersey.

"Senate race in Georgia is now a toss up," Meckler said, adding that it "is the much bigger risk as investors have already decided that COVID will be mostly behind us later in the year." Before dipping in the red, the S&P 500 and the Dow notched record levels within the first few minutes of trading, attempting to extend a rally from 2020 fueled by monetary stimulus and the start of vaccine rollouts.

Wall Street's fear gauge touched a two-week high on Monday. All major S&P sectors dropped with real estate, utilities and industrials posting the sharpest percentage declines. Consumer discretionary and materials hit all-time highs in early trading.

At 11:54 a.m. ET the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 562.60 points, or 1.84%, to 30,043.88, the S&P 500 lost 62.89 points, or 1.67%, to 3,693.18, and the Nasdaq Composite lost 187.31 points, or 1.45%, to 12,700.71. U.S. manufacturing activity picked up at its briskest pace in more than six years in December, a survey showed on Monday. It comes on the heels of upbeat factory activity surveys across Europe and Asia earlier in the day.

Some investors are cautious about the pace of economic growth as U.S. jobless claims remain stubbornly high, while a new round of pandemic-related restrictions last month and the discovery of a new variant of the coronavirus have cast a shadow on the outlook. Tesla Inc's shares extended a meteoric rally to scale a record high after the electric-car maker reported better-than-expected vehicle deliveries in 2020.

Shares of FLIR Systems Inc jumped about 19% after Teledyne Technologies Inc agreed to buy the thermal imaging camera supplier for $8 billion in cash and stock. Teledyne's shares dropped about 9%. Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 2.2-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and a 1.6-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P 500 posted 54 new 52-week highs and no new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 284 new highs and 14 new lows.

TRENDING

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date, spoilers revealed, plot’s focus on straw hats pirates

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports 657 new daily COVID-19; US distributes over 13.07 million doses of COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

PMC Bank scam case: Sanjay Raut's wife appears before ED today

Varsha Raut, wife of Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut reached the Enforcement Directorate ED office in Mumbai on Monday.She was summoned by ED to appear before it in connection with PMC Bank scam case.According to sources, this was the third summon...

Shaktisinh Gohil urges Congress high command to relieve him from Bihar in-charge post

Congress leader Shaktisinh Gohil on Monday requested the partys high command to relieve him from the post of Bihar in-charge, months. This comes nearly two months after Congress and its Mahagathbandhan allies lost Bihar Assembly polls last ...

OPEC+ producers split over oil output increase -sources

OPEC oil producers were split on Monday over increasing output from February as some feared a hit from new coronavirus lockdowns while Russia and Kazakhstan said demand recovery justified higher production, five OPEC sources said. OPEC, whi...

Christians have won hearts of people through service: Khotkar

Shiv Sena leader Arjun Khotkar onMonday said the Christian community has won the hearts ofpeople by offering services in education and health sectors inthe countrySpeaking at a sports event here in Maharashtra, theformer minister said Chris...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021