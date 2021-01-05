Left Menu
Development News Edition

M-cap of BSE-listed companies zoom to record high of over Rs 191 lakh cr

During this time, the BSE Sensex jumped 2,622.84 points or 5.75 per cent and closed above the 48,000-mark for the first time on Monday.In the past nine trading sessions, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms have jumped a whopping Rs 12,89,863.39 crore to a record Rs 1,91,69,186.44 crore USD 2.6 trillon.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2021 11:04 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 11:00 IST
M-cap of BSE-listed companies zoom to record high of over Rs 191 lakh cr
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Total market capitalisation of all listed companies on the BSE has zoomed to a record high of over Rs 191 lakh crore. Till Monday's trade, markets recorded their ninth straight session of gain. During this time, the BSE Sensex jumped 2,622.84 points or 5.75 per cent and closed above the 48,000-mark for the first time on Monday.

In the past nine trading sessions, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms have jumped a whopping Rs 12,89,863.39 crore to a record Rs 1,91,69,186.44 crore (USD 2.6 trillon). Approval of two COVID-19 vaccines has brought cheers to the domestic market.

Also, positive global cues favoured the market sentiment. In early Tuesday trade, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies was at Rs 1,91,25,467.48 crore.

Reliance Industries Limited is the country's most valuable firm with a market valuation of Rs 12,49,218.49 crore, followed by Tata Consultancy Services (Rs 11,50,105.91 crore). In a memorable year 2020, the Sensex gained 15.7 per cent where the benchmark index witnessed both ruthless selling and massive buying.

Equity investors grew richer by Rs 32.49 lakh crore in 2020 helped by massive returns in the equity market which had a roller coaster ride during the year hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date, spoilers revealed, plot’s focus on straw hats pirates

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

Japan preparing to launch COVID-19 vaccination by late February, says PM Suga

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Emma Stone expecting first child

Oscar winner Emma Stone is expecting her first child with husband and Saturday Night Live scribe Dave McCary. A source confirmed the news of Stones pregnancy to E News.Stone, 32, was photographed last week here sporting athleisure and revea...

Top-ranked sumo wrestler tests positive for COVID-19

A top-ranked sumo wrestler has tested positive for the coronavirus. The Japan Sumo Association on Tuesday said the wrestler, who goes by the name of Hakuho, underwent a polymerase chain reaction after detecting problems with his sense of sm...

South Korean tanker was boarded by armed Iran Guard forces

Armed Iranian Revolutionary Guard troops stormed a South Korean tanker and forced the ship to change course and travel to Iran, the vessels owner said Tuesday, the latest maritime seizure by Tehran amid heightened tensions with the West ove...

Single-cell analysis of metastatic gastric cancer finds diverse tumour cell populations

Researchers from The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center who profiled more than 45,000 individual cells from patients with peritoneal carcinomatosis PC, defined the extensive cellular heterogeneity and identified two distinct subt...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021