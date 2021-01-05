BridgeLabz partners with Singapore-based Gluu to offer remote engineering solutions

BridgeLabz Solutions LLP, an intellectual property-driven incubation lab, on Tuesday said it has partnered with Singapore-based Gluu Life Pte, to offer remote engineering solutions. This will be BridgeLabz's maiden collaboration with a foreign-based organisation for providing a job-ready remote engineering workforce, and the time zones also suit the needs of the Indian coders who will be working remotely for Gluu, the company said in a statement.

Bridgelabz founder and CEO Narayan Mahadevan said, ''Indian IT (information technology) pool is admired for their technological skills globally, and see a positive demand from leading organisations across industries.'' Besides, the pandemic-induced disruptions have underlined the necessity for a readily employable talent pool to address an organisation's digital needs, that also under teleworking conditions, he added. The company is hopeful that the collaboration will open doors for further associations and resolve the tech employability issues for many other organisations, he added.

Gluu co-founder Stephen Lee said, ''Remote engineering solutions are needed for the hour considering the current environment. We are happy to hire a remote engineering talent based out of India from BridgeLabz.'' He added that the tie-up will help in addressing the global issue of tech employability deficit by providing a job-ready workforce. BridgeLabz is also in talks with multiple organisations based out of Singapore to connect the right tech talent in India with the best international remote opportunities.