Left Menu
Development News Edition

BridgeLabz partners with Singapore-based Gluu to offer remote engineering solutions

We are happy to hire a remote engineering talent based out of India from BridgeLabz. He added that the tie-up will help in addressing the global issue of tech employability deficit by providing a job-ready workforce.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2021 14:54 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 14:54 IST
BridgeLabz partners with Singapore-based Gluu to offer remote engineering solutions

BridgeLabz Solutions LLP, an intellectual property-driven incubation lab, on Tuesday said it has partnered with Singapore-based Gluu Life Pte, to offer remote engineering solutions. This will be BridgeLabz's maiden collaboration with a foreign-based organisation for providing a job-ready remote engineering workforce, and the time zones also suit the needs of the Indian coders who will be working remotely for Gluu, the company said in a statement.

Bridgelabz founder and CEO Narayan Mahadevan said, ''Indian IT (information technology) pool is admired for their technological skills globally, and see a positive demand from leading organisations across industries.'' Besides, the pandemic-induced disruptions have underlined the necessity for a readily employable talent pool to address an organisation's digital needs, that also under teleworking conditions, he added. The company is hopeful that the collaboration will open doors for further associations and resolve the tech employability issues for many other organisations, he added.

Gluu co-founder Stephen Lee said, ''Remote engineering solutions are needed for the hour considering the current environment. We are happy to hire a remote engineering talent based out of India from BridgeLabz.'' He added that the tie-up will help in addressing the global issue of tech employability deficit by providing a job-ready workforce. BridgeLabz is also in talks with multiple organisations based out of Singapore to connect the right tech talent in India with the best international remote opportunities.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date, spoilers revealed, plot’s focus on straw hats pirates

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

Japan preparing to launch COVID-19 vaccination by late February, says PM Suga

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sensitise parents against driving of vehicles by underage students: Delhi govt to schools

The Delhi government has directed all schools in the national capital to sensitise parents against driving of vehicles by underage students and about its legal consequences. Schools have also been asked to ensure that no student who is unde...

Jammu-Srinagar NH closed for third day; over 250 stranded vehicles cleared

The Jammu-Srinagar national highway remained closed for the third consecutive day on Tuesday following heavy snowfall and multiple landslides, even as over 250 stranded vehicles, mostly carrying passengers, were cleared after the arterial r...

Maha wants some clarifications from Centre on vaccines: Tope

The Maharashtra government will seek some clarifications from the Centre on the two COVID-19 vaccines approved for the restricted emergency use before launching a mass inoculation drive in the state, Health Minister Rajesh Tope said on Tues...

Terahertz waves to help bounce wireless communication in next generation: Study

Researchers from Princeton University School of Engineering and Applied Science have discovered a new way out to enhance wireless communications with the use of a programmable surface, called a metasurface. Assembling tiny chips into unique...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021