FACTBOX-UK rolls out $6.2 bln of business support for new lockdown

- The support comes in addition to 1.1 billion pounds of grant funding for Local Authorities, and Local Restriction Support Grants worth up to 3,000 pounds a month and extension of the job furlough scheme. - Business support is a devolved matter in the United Kingdom, meaning the governments in Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales can direct the funding.

Reuters | London | Updated: 05-01-2021 15:12 IST
FACTBOX-UK rolls out $6.2 bln of business support for new lockdown
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Britain will make 4.6 billion pounds ($6.2 billion) worth of grants and financial support available to companies in sectors such as hospitality, retail and leisure to try to help them survive a new COVID-19 national lockdown. Below are details of the new support:

- One-off top up grants will be given worth up to 9,000 pounds per property to help businesses through to the spring. - The per-property support is expected to benefit over 600,000 business properties, worth 4 billion pounds in total across all nations of the United Kingdom.

- A 594 million pound discretionary fund will also support other impacted businesses. - The support comes in addition to 1.1 billion pounds of grant funding for Local Authorities, and Local Restriction Support Grants worth up to 3,000 pounds a month and extension of the job furlough scheme.

- Business support is a devolved matter in the United Kingdom, meaning the governments in Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales can direct the funding. - The Scottish government will receive 375 million pounds, the Welsh government will receive 227 million pounds and the Northern Ireland Executive will receive 127 million pounds.

- Finance minister Rishi Sunak said: "This will help businesses to get through the months ahead – and crucially it will help sustain jobs, so workers can be ready to return when they are able to reopen." ($1 = 0.7370 pounds)

