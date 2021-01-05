Left Menu
Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas welcomes Arjun Goswami as Director - Public Policy Practice

Arjun Goswami has joined Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas as Director - Public Policy Practice. He will be heading the Firm's public policy practice across offices and will be based at Mumbai and New Delhi.

05-01-2021
Goswami, Director - Public Policy, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas. Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai (Maharashtra)/New Delhi [India], January 5 (ANI/NewsVoir): Arjun Goswami has joined Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas as Director - Public Policy Practice. He will be heading the Firm's public policy practice across offices and will be based at Mumbai and New Delhi. Before joining the Firm, he was with Asian Development Bank (ADB), Manila, Philippines as a Chief, Regional Cooperation and Integration Thematic Group (RCI) from 2009 and with ADB since 1996.

As a Chief of RCI he was responsible for operational planning, RCI corporate reporting, RCI quality and skills enhancement, innovative RCI pipeline development through operationally relevant knowledge products, key seminars and RCI resource mobilization; joint initiatives with Sector and Thematic Groups; Chair/Member of Integrity Oversight Committee; Chair, Appeals Committee. He has also worked with Standard Chartered Bank, Mumbai as Head of Legal and Compliance from 1992 to 1996 and as an Attorney with Swidler & Berlin, Washington DC, USA from 1987 to 1992.

"I am extremely delighted to have Arjun Goswami join us to lead the public policy practice. The Firm has been in the forefront working with several regulatory bodies and developing feasible strategies for its clients. His vast experience in this space will help us build the practice," said Cyril Shroff, Managing Partner, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas, while welcoming Goswami on board. Goswami has MSc in Financial Management from School of Oriental and African Studies, London University, UK, He has a degree in BA, MA, from Oxford University, LLM in Public International Law from Cambridge University, UK and JD (Juris Doctor) from American University, USA

"I am delighted to be joining India's leading law firm, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas. At no time has the public policy reform space in India been more vibrant and urgent. So, I am especially excited to be drawing on my experience to help spearhead the firm's public policy practice in partnership with the outstanding members of the firm," said Goswami, Director - Public Policy, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas, on his appointment. India's Leading Law Firm, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas was founded on May 11 2015 and takes forward the values going back 103 years, of the erstwhile Amarchand & Mangaldas & Suresh A. Shroff & Co. Tracing its professional lineage to 1917, the Firm has 750 lawyers, including over 130 partners, and offices in India's key business centres at Mumbai, New Delhi, Bengaluru and Ahmedabad.

The Firm advises a large, and varied client base that includes domestic and foreign commercial enterprises, financial institutions, private equity funds, venture capital funds, start-ups and governmental and regulatory bodies. The firm was recently named in '25 Most Innovative Companies of the Year' by CII. Also, received "Law Firm of the Year" award at the Asian Legal Business (ALB) India Law Awards 2020 and "Law Firm of the Year, India" at the Asialaw Regional Awards 2020.

The firm was recognised as the "Most Innovative National Law Firm of the Year - India for 2020" at the IFLR Asia Awards and voted as the "Employer of Choice for 2020" from India, by the Asian Legal Business. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

