Left Menu
Development News Edition

Republic Day sale: 50 percent discount on Oakmist - DRDO's Automatic Sanitizer Machine

DRDO (Defence Research & Development Organization) announced a 50 per cent discount on India's First indigenous Automatic Mist Based Sanitiser Dispensing Unit named Oakmist.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2021 15:21 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 15:21 IST
Republic Day sale: 50 percent discount on Oakmist - DRDO's Automatic Sanitizer Machine
Oakter. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], January 5 (ANI/NewsVoir): DRDO (Defence Research & Development Organization) announced a 50 per cent discount on India's First indigenous Automatic Mist Based Sanitiser Dispensing Unit named Oakmist. Launched amid the lockdown, today the machine meets the hand sanitisation needs of millions of people across the country. It has been installed in thousands of offices, malls, and public places across the country, including buildings of strategic and national importance like PMO, Supreme Court, Rashtrapati Bhawan, President House, Home Ministry, Defence Ministry, Ministry of Home Affairs, Chennai, and Ahmedabad airports, Delhi Metro and Gurgaon Rapid Metro Stations, etc.

Oakmist has been designed and developed by DRDO and manufactured by Riot Labz Pvt. Ltd. (Brand owner of Oakter). Company officials have informed that there has been an increase in orders by private organisations, offices, and shopping malls for the machine in recent days. The machine is being offered at a discount of 50 per cent from January 05 to 26. The officials from DRDO's manufacturing partner, Riot Labz said that the new strain of COVID needs to be nipped in the bud. That's why we are rolling out this aggressive offer to ensure maximum hand sanitisation, especially in offices and public places.

"In our recent discussion with DRDO we have mutually decided to lower the dispensers' prices till the Republic Day 2021 to strengthen further the fight against new strains of coronavirus," said Shishir Gupta, Chief Executive Officer of Riot Labz, speaking on the announcement. Oakmist has been developed by CFEES, DRDO, and is being manufactured by Riot Labz. Large scale manufacturing of the product was started in April 2020. CFEES (Centre for Fire Explosive and Environment Safety) is a DRDO lab researching mist sprays and nozzles. The lab is located in New Delhi. CFEES was established in the year 1992 by the merger of four erstwhile establishments of DRDO.

Oakmist utilises a touch-free mechanism to sanitise hands and is highly efficient at doing so by incorporating a low-flow rate mist nozzle that provides a full cone spray over both palms. It has an elegant design and is designed to either be placed on a table or hanged on the wall. Oakmist is being sold through more than 1000 channel partners across India. Riot Labz Pvt. Ltd. (Brand owner of Oakter) is India's leading home appliances company that specialises in internet-connected smart appliances. The company was founded in 2015. Its products have empowered millions of users to mobile apps to control their existing appliances like lights, fans, AC and TV. Oakter's range of product lines is integrated with the recently launched Amazon Echo and Google Home smart speakers to enable voice-based control of home appliances.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date, spoilers revealed, plot’s focus on straw hats pirates

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

Japan preparing to launch COVID-19 vaccination by late February, says PM Suga

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

No action taken to remove chromium dumps in Kanpur, Committee tells NGT

No action has been taken to remove chromium dumps at Rania and Rakhi Mandi in Kanpur despite direction to the Uttar Pradesh government, a committee told the National Green Tribunal on Tuesday. The oversight committee, headed by Justice S V ...

Jharkhand's Ramgarh tops Niti Aayog aspirational districts ranking in November

Ramgarh in Jharkhand has topped the list of aspirational districts ranked by the government think tank Niti Aayog in November 2020. Yadgir Karnataka, Gadchiroli Maharashtra have been placed at the second and third positions, respectively, N...

UK offers extra $6.2 billion to firms to soften new COVID-19 recession

Britain offered a 4.6 billion pound 6.2 billion support package for businesses on Tuesday to soften an expected recession caused by a surge in COVID-19 cases that has prompted a third national lockdown.Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced...

OPEC+ resumes talks amid divide on February oil output levels

OPEC resumes debate on Tuesday after talks stumbled over February policy, with Russia leading calls for higher output and others suggesting holding or even cutting production due to new coronavirus lockdowns. Debate resumes at 1430 GMT afte...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021