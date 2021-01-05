Left Menu
Development News Edition

Interest on Loans Reduced With Benefits Like No Other; Saraswat Bank at the Forefront

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Business Wire India Saraswat Bank, Indias largest Urban Co-operative Bank, slashed its interest rates on loans w.e.f. 15th December 2020, on its major loan products like Home Loan, Car Loan, Loan against property and Gold Loan.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-01-2021 15:39 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 15:39 IST
Interest on Loans Reduced With Benefits Like No Other; Saraswat Bank at the Forefront

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India Saraswat Bank, India's largest Urban Co-operative Bank, slashed its interest rates on loans w.e.f. 15th December 2020, on its major loan products like Home Loan, Car Loan, Loan against property and Gold Loan. Under the Swastik Bonanza scheme, the Bank, along with the rate cuts, has bundled additional benefits such as discount on processing fee, up to 100% finance and free NETC FASTag. These rate cuts and benefits can be availed till 31st March 2021. Sr. No.

Products Rate of Interest* Additional Benefits* 1 Home Loan 7.00% p.a. No processing fees 2 Car Loan 8.00% p.a.

100% Finance, Free FASTag 3 Loan Against Property 8.80% p.a. Up to Rs 5 Crore 4 Gold Loan 8.50% p.a.

No processing fees 5 Two-Wheeler Loan 11.00% p.a. 100% Finance *Terms and Conditions Apply This step is taken as a measure to ease the current financial crisis prevalent in the market and enable customers to balance their credit requirements easily and conveniently.

In the New Year, the slashing of rates will surely benefit customers in fulfilling their financial needs and prove economically feasible. Earlier in October, the Bank had extended concession on major parameters like interest rate, processing fee, margin, etc. on some of its loan products, on the festive occasions of Dussehra and Diwali, to benefit customers. This was done to bring some relief to customers / end-users from the ongoing economic slowdown due to pandemic.

The recent revision in rates will further add to this relief and extend economic flexibility and benefits to the customers. The latest feather in the Bank’s cap is its recognition as the 2nd best bank in India in the World’s Best Banks 2020 survey conducted by the prestigious Forbes magazine.

PWR PWR.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date, spoilers revealed, plot’s focus on straw hats pirates

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

Japan preparing to launch COVID-19 vaccination by late February, says PM Suga

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

South Africa takes series as Sri Lanka's resistance fades

South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 10 wickets inside three days in the second and final test on Tuesday to clinch the series 2-0 and gain some revenge for a surprise loss to the Sri Lankans the last time they toured. South Africa bowled Sri Lan...

US STOCKS-Futures edge higher after pullback on Wall Street; Georgia runoffs in focus

U.S. stock index futures inched higher on Tuesday following Wall Streets grim start to the year as investors looked to twin Senate runoff elections in Georgia that would determine the balance of power in Washington.A Democratic victory in b...

Union Forest Ministry’s panel advises withdrawal of elephant rides at Amber Fort

A central government panel has recommended the withdrawal of elephant rides at the iconic Amber Fort here in a phased manner and to replace them with electric or battery-operated vehicles. The committee of the Union Ministry of Environment,...

Belgium to get half the Pfizer vaccine doses it ordered for January

Belgium will receive only half the doses of U.S. drugmaker Pfizer vaccine it ordered for January because of a logistical difficulty that occurred last month.Health Ministry spokesman Yves Van Laethem said a logistical issue in the second ha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021