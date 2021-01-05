Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gehlot seeks PM Modi's intervention in COVID-19 vaccine row

Indias drugs regulator had on Sunday approved Oxford COVID-19 vaccine Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute, and indigenously developed Covaxin of Bharat Biotech for restricted emergency use in the country, paving the way for a massive inoculation drive.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 05-01-2021 15:50 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 15:48 IST
Gehlot seeks PM Modi's intervention in COVID-19 vaccine row
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday said the exchange of remarks between the Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech over their COVID-19 vaccines is "unfortunate", and sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intervention. Taking to Twitter, he said the ''bayanbaazi'' (remarks) between the Serum Institute and Bharat Biotech after the approval of their vaccines by India's drug regulator, is unfortunate. ''It is a sensitive issue in which PM must intervene,'' Gehlot tweeted in Hindi.

The Rajasthan CM was apparently referring to a remark by Adar Poonawalla, Chief Executive Officer, Serum Institute of India (SII), in the media that seemed to question the efficacy of the vaccine developed by Bharat Biotech. India's drugs regulator had on Sunday approved Oxford COVID-19 vaccine Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute, and indigenously developed Covaxin of Bharat Biotech for restricted emergency use in the country, paving the way for a massive inoculation drive. Gehlot also said cases of new coronavirus strain (that has emerged in the United Kingdom) are increasing in India, adding that the Centre should reconsider its decision to resume flights from Britain from January 8.

''If flights from foreign countries were stopped in January, 2020 at the beginning of COVID-19 outbreak, this situation probably would not have happened today,'' he said in a series of tweets. The chief minister said the central government must ensure that after resuming the flights from Britain, the new COVID strain does not spread like the current one.

''I appeal to all who have come back from Britain in the recent times, should come further for their corona test to prevent this new strain from spreading further," he tweeted.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date, spoilers revealed, plot’s focus on straw hats pirates

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

Japan preparing to launch COVID-19 vaccination by late February, says PM Suga

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

2 arrested for trying to extort Rs 30 lakh from Delhi bizman

Two men were arrested from Madhya Pradeshs Tikamgarh district for allegedly trying to extort Rs 30 lakh from a Delhi-based businessman at whose factory the duo had worked as labourers, police said on Tuesday. Balram and Prem Narayan were ar...

Delhi violence: Court extends judicial custody of Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam in UAPA case

A Delhi court on Tuesday extended the judicial custody, till January 19, of all accused including Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam, Asif Iqbal Tanha, and others arrested under stringent sections of Unlawful Activities Prevention Act UAPA in conne...

Need to build guidelines and if required, red lines for Indo-Pacific: outgoing US envoy Juster

Emphasizing the need to build guidelines and if necessary, red lines for the Info-Pacific region, outgoing US Ambassador to India Ken Juster said on Tuesday that such an endeavor would enable all countries in the region to prosper. In his f...

South Africa takes series as Sri Lanka's resistance fades

South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 10 wickets inside three days in the second and final test on Tuesday to clinch the series 2-0 and gain some revenge for a surprise loss to the Sri Lankans the last time they toured. South Africa bowled Sri Lan...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021