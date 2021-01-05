Left Menu
Mercedes launches S-class Maestro Edition at Rs 1.51 crore

At Mercedes-Benz India, one of our key priorities is to introduce the latest enhancements in our connected car technology, along with the introduction of the latest products.Today, we are glad to strengthen our competitive edge in the connected car technology domain by launching three new exclusive features with the Mmc, he said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-01-2021 17:25 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 17:11 IST
Mercedes launches S-class Maestro Edition at Rs 1.51 crore
Logo of Mercedes Benz Image Credit: ANI

German carmaker Mercedes-Benz on Tuesday launched its flagship S-class Maestro Edition priced at Rs 1.51 crore (ex-showroom all India). Besides, the company rolled out the latest version of Mercedes me connect (Mmc) technology with three new features, the company said in a release.

S-Class Maestro Edition integrates additional features and the latest connected car technology in addition to other features such as Magic Sky Control with a panoramic sunroof, front seats with memory package, among others, the carmaker said. ''In 2021, one of our key priorities is to introduce the latest in connected car technology, along with the most desirable products and their updates. Mercedes me connect has been a distinct differentiator in the luxury car segment since its inception and we are excited with the overwhelming response for our connected car technology,'' Mercedes-Benz India Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Martin Schwenk said.

These are deployed OTA free of cost to all Mercedes me connect customers in India. With this the company ensures that its customers and their Mercedes-Benz vehicles are always updated, Schwenk added. ''At Mercedes-Benz India, one of our key priorities is to introduce the latest enhancements in our connected car technology, along with the introduction of the latest products.

''Today, we are glad to strengthen our competitive edge in the connected car technology domain by launching three new exclusive features with the Mmc,'' he said. S-Class is the flagship model and it remains the benchmark in its segment. With the introduction of the new Maestro Edition, the firm further enriches the S-Class with additional luxury features and the latest connected car technology, the CEO noted.

The company is confident that Maestro Edition will continue the S-Class' unmatched popularity among its discerning patrons, reaffirming the flagship's segment leadership position, Schwenk said. On the connected technology, he further said, in an increasingly connected world, the car is expected to become integral to a customer's life and Mercedes-Benz is glad to make steady progress towards that direction with its Mmc strategy.

The new connect features are already available with all new cars. For all existing customers (already paired cars) the new features are auto-updated over-the-air (OTA) in the last days, the company said, adding that the customer only needs to activate the new services in the app to enjoy the benefits of voice assistant home integration.

